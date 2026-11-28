New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Revenue growth at major cloud computing companies is expected to outpace their capital expenditure growth in 2027, potentially easing investor concerns over excessive spending on artificial intelligence (AI), according to HSBC Private Bank and Premier Wealth's 'Think Future 2027' investment outlook report. The report noted that while AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, companies will increasingly be judged by their ability to generate revenues and profits from their investments amid high borrowing costs.

"Hyperscalers' sales growth is expected to exceed their capex growth in 2027, which should ease market concerns over excessive spending," the report said. HSBC highlighted that more powerful AI models, declining costs of processing AI workloads and growing demand are expected to support earnings growth, encourage further capital investment and drive innovation across industries.

The report noted that AI is gradually moving beyond chatbots towards autonomous AI agents and physical applications, opening up opportunities in advanced manufacturing, robotics, healthcare and life sciences. "As capital spending on AI remains very substantial and borrowing costs have risen, companies will increasingly be judged by their ability to monetise AI investments, with greater differentiation between winners and laggards," the report said.

However, HSBC cautioned that rising AI usage is also putting pressure on the profit margins of software companies, particularly due to the costs associated with running AI models and processing user requests. While the immediate priority for many companies remains expanding AI adoption and generating related revenues, profit margins could improve as usage increases and technology costs decline.

"Capital expenditure remains necessary to meet rising AI demand. However, as markets focus more on investment levels, companies are increasingly being judged on whether their spending is disciplined, productive and supported by credible demand," the report added. The growing adoption of AI across businesses is also expected to sustain demand for cloud computing capacity, data centres, networking equipment and connectivity infrastructure.

Citing estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence and HSBC Private Bank and Premier Wealth, the report noted that global AI infrastructure is expected to require more than USD 6 trillion in capital investment by 2030, creating opportunities across energy, materials, industrials and financial services. HSBC also highlighted growing cybersecurity requirements as businesses increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents, which could create new vulnerabilities involving data access and automated operations.

The report concluded that companies capable of demonstrating sustained customer adoption, measurable revenue benefits, disciplined capital investment and a credible path to long-term profit growth would be best positioned to benefit from the next phase of AI expansion. (ANI)