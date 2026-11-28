Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): TV actor Sanjay Gagnani, best known for his work as Prithvi Malhotra in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Poonam Preet. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared adorable pictures from what appeared to be their maternal photoshoot.“Five years of writing our love story… and now, God has given us a 'little' reason to turn the page,” they wrote in the caption, announcing the pregnancy news. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssanjay Gaggnani (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

In the photos, Poonam could be seen flaunting her baby bump while Sanjay posed alongside her. The couple's pet dogs also made a cute appearance in the pictures. As soon as they shared the news, celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and greetings. Star couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben showered love on Sanjay and Poonam. Pooja Banerjee wrote,“Oh my my congratulations.” Sanjay Gagnani's 'Kundali Bhagya' co-stars Ruhi Chaturvedi, Twinkle Vasisht, Abhishek Kapoor, Anjuum Faakih, and Mansi Srivastava also congratulated them.

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet got married on November 28, 2021, after dating each other for a long time. They were surrounded by their close friends and family members as they tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssanjay Gaggnani (@sanjaygagnaniofficial)

On the work front, Sanjay Gagnani was recently in an international music video titled 'Na Bole Tum Na Bolu Ma'. He also has an OTT show, 'HotSpot ', in the pipeline. (ANI)