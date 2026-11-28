Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney expressed surprise over Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand, questioning the decision to leave out the experienced pacer despite his impressive record and recent performances. Siraj was not included in India's playing XI for the second Test in Christchurch after also missing the first match of the series, which ended in a draw. The decision has raised eyebrows among several former cricketers and cricket experts, with Coney also admitting that he was surprised by the Indian team's selection. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the second Test on Saturday, Coney said Siraj's experience and ability to pick up wickets made his continued exclusion unexpected. "Bit of a surprise that he's only had one ODI here in the New Zealand tour. Experienced player, gets about four wickets a Test. That's quite reasonable. I don't quite know why he's not there. India are going through a phase and they want to pick some younger players to bowl, like Brar," Coney told ANI.

The former New Zealand skipper also recalled Siraj's contribution during India's previous Test assignment in England, where the pacer played an important role in helping the visitors draw the five-match series 2-2. "That's a surprise to me. I watched him play at the Oval too in the last Test match and how he was able to bowl India to a victory in that and draw that series 2-2. He was certainly very much part of the Indian setup then I'd have to say in the bowling lineup. So a little bit of a surprise that he's not here and hasn't played here," he added. Meanwhile, Coney praised Jasprit Bumrah, describing the Indian pace spearhead as a unique and deceptive bowler who remains difficult for batters to negotiate. "Bumrah, I noticed that his average just reached 20 the other day. So he's been under 20 every wicket he's taken in Test matches. He's a threatening bowler because he's quite deceptive. One, he doesn't really have a what you would regard as a run-up. It's a skippy hoppy jumpy kind of, run up and yet within about sort of 4 or 5 steps, he's able to get to a speed and a comfortable balance and then the arm comes from such an angle that that's deceptive, not where you are expecting it to come from and then the wrist comes into play because he lets it go much later than lots of other players," he said. "The seam is always bolt upright as it goes down the wicket towards the batsman. Doesn't use the wobble ball as we get to hear it described nowadays where the seam is oscillating between about 11 o'clock and 1 o'clock as it goes down the wicket. He doesn't tend to do that. He's more straight and upright with the seam. So, he's just a beautiful bowler. A threat. Hard to pick and batsmen have to work very hard to stay in against him," Coney added.

Coney also shared his thoughts on the contrasting conditions witnessed in the first two Tests, saying the Christchurch surface had offered a much better contest between bat and ball. "After the first Test match which was fairly bland and benign and lots of runs scored, the balance between the bowlers and the batsmen seemed very much in favour of batting and scoring runs. And so there was little chance of getting a result up in Wellington. Very unlike New Zealand conditions. Here [In Christchurch], much more like New Zealand conditions, more bounce from the pitch and a little bit of nibble and nip and seam for the bowlers. So it's a much more even contest between bat and ball, which is what you want," he said. New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test after bowling India out of contention for a strong response on Day 2. The hosts, who resumed the day at 246/5, were eventually dismissed for 356 in their first innings, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89 off 211 deliveries. India's Akash Deep led the bowling effort with figures of 5/99, while Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets each. However, India's batting response was disappointing as the visitors ended the day at 116/6, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs, with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on seven. Matt Henry removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over before Kyle Jamieson struck twice to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Shubman Gill. KL Rahul (25) and Rishabh Pant (23) attempted to rebuild the innings but fell in quick succession in the final session. Jacob Duffy dismissed both batters, while Nathan Smith removed Washington Sundar for 10.

Coney also spoke highly of 15-year-old Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently produced a record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while representing India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Sooryavanshi smashed 144 off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs to register a seven-wicket victory in Doha. Praising the youngster's extraordinary power-hitting, Coney said Sooryavanshi could become a major force in the shorter formats of the game. "He's a young, extremely talented young man. I don't think we're going to see him quite yet in Test matches, the longer format, but as far as the short formats are concerned, he's going to be there. He doesn't play even ODIs that much. But his game so far is T20 and he changes games very quickly. In powerplays -- in the first few overs, he is very, very dangerous. Such power, good eye, dangerous, can win a game on his own. So, he's going to be a wealthy young man," he said. (ANI)