Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming thriller 'Train' is out, giving a glimpse of a tense story centred around a runaway train and passengers caught in a dangerous situation. Directed by Mysskin, the film appears to follow a race against time as railway officials try to stop a train whose brakes have failed. The trailer shared by Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media account to share the trailer with fans. Introducing the film, the actor wrote,“Witness the high-octane action unfold now. Presenting you the trailer of #Train.” Witness the high-octane action unfold now. Presenting you the trailer of #Train Watch here: @theVcreations @mysskindirector @shrutihaasan @nasser_kameela @ksravikumardir @ira_dayanand @itsNarain @preethy_karan @KalaiActor #YugiSethu @ActorRohan02 @fowziafathima @editorsriwat @shaban2k #TapasNayak @KannadasanDKD #StreetLight @vijaytelevision @teamaimpr @RIAZtheboss @ParasRiazAhmed1 @saregamasouth — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) November 27, 2026

The trailer opens with a train leaving a crowded railway station. However, the journey soon turns into a nightmare when its brakes stop working. With the train moving at high speed, railway officials are seen trying to find a way to stop it before things get worse. Meanwhile, panic spreads among the passengers as they struggle to understand what is happening. The trailer also hints at a secret plan involving a group of people, adding another layer to the story. Actor Nasser is also seen in a key role. His dialogue,“Find them all, delete!” raises questions about the events taking place inside the train. Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, appears to be caught in the middle of the crisis, although his character remains calm as the situation gets worse.

The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Narain, Yugi Sethu, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, 'Train' is directed by Mysskin, who has also composed the film's music. Fowzia Fathima is the cinematographer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. (ANI)