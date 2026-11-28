Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Seven people, including the driver, died and five others were injured after an overcrowded Eeco car carrying passengers lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri district on Saturday. According to preliminary police reports, the women in the vehicle were associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and were returning after submitting application forms for the Didi-Bhuli scheme in Rikhnikhal when the accident occurred. The vehicle was reportedly carrying passengers beyond its capacity. Following the crash, local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the five injured victims to a hospital for treatment. The incident has triggered widespread grief and panic in the area, while official details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and said he had directed the district administration to immediately reach the accident site and expedite relief and rescue operations. "Received extremely saddening news of the horrific road accident in Kalwadi, Rikhnikhal of Pauri Garhwal. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives... I have directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. Instructions have also been issued to airlift the critically injured persons to higher medical centres," Dhami wrote.

पौड़ी गढ़वाल के कलवाड़ी, रिखणीखाल में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इस हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तेजी लाने तथा घायलों को समुचित उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही, गंभीर रूप से घायल व्यक्तियों को एयरलिफ्ट कर उच्च चिकित्सा केंद्रों में पहुंचाने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। ईश्वर से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2026

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the road accidents in the state, CM Dhami directed the Transport Department, Police, District Administration and road construction agencies to take coordinated measures to prevent road mishaps. The Chief Minister instructed officials to launch a special statewide road safety campaign and take strict action against overspeeding, overloading, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving and violations of traffic rules, including helmet and seatbelt requirements. He also directed officials to conduct regular checks of vehicle fitness, passenger capacity and drivers' licences, particularly on hilly routes. Further, Dhami asked the concerned departments to undertake an in-depth analysis of the causes of previous accidents, identify accident-prone black spots and implement necessary corrective and protective measures. He emphasised the need to strengthen safety infrastructure along hilly roads. Stating that negligence in road safety would not be tolerated, the Chief Minister directed officials to fix departmental accountability and conduct regular reviews of the implementation of safety measures to ensure concrete action to minimise road accidents and fatalities. (ANI)