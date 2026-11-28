MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 28 (IANS) Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's most prolific Test run-scorer and most experienced cricketer, will be retiring from Test cricket after the first game of the two-match series against England at home in 2027.

The development was confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal at the federation's headquarters in Dhaka, where he stated that Mushfiqur had informed him of his decision a few days ago on a phone call.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him.

Tamim revealed that he asked Mushfiqur to make the announcement himself, but the cricketer requested him to speak on his behalf. "I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself. I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly.

"But at Mushfiq's request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement - that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last," he added.

England will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in February next year. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has already retired from T20Is and ODIs and now will bid adieu to the Test format as well.

He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket with 7062 runs and also their most-capped player in the format, having made 108 appearances till now. He has three double centuries to his name as well.

Tamim hailed Mushfiqur for his contributions towards the team. "And from BCB, we can only and only thank him and acknowledge the contribution he has made to Bangladesh cricket.

"He has been a great, great, great ambassador and an idol for many, many, many cricketers and many, many, many kids. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. And there will also be a few other things with time - you will be able to see and know about those," Tamim added.

"So I feel sad; I feel bad that a cricketer of his calibre has decided to quit. But let's make this Test match an event," the former skipper added.

He made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 2005 and recently also became the first Bangladesh player to score over 7000 runs in the format.