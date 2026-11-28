MENAFN - GetNews)Across power generation, petrochemical processing, and marine engineering, industrial facilities rely heavily on efficient thermal management to maintain operational safety and productivity. At the core of these systems are critical—such as tubesheets, baffles, flanges, and forged nozzles—where microscopic tolerances directly dictate thermal efficiency and structural longevity.

As industrial systems operate under increasingly severe pressure and temperature differentials, plant operators and EPC contractors are demanding components engineered with uncompromising dimensional accuracy. South Korean precision manufacturer Chang Shin Precision Co., Ltd. (CSP) addresses these requirements through specialized CNC machining, deep-hole drilling, and patented tooling systems built specifically for the global heat exchanger sector.

Precision Engineering Behind Critical Heat Exchanger Components

Unlike standard structural hardware, heat exchanger parts must endure continuous thermal cycling, high-velocity fluid flow, and corrosive environments without mechanical failure. Achieving this level of reliability requires specialized processing across several core components:



Tubesheets: Serving as the primary anchor for the tube bundle while isolating shell-side and tube-side fluids, tubesheets require exact pitch layouts, uniform ligament thickness, and clean hole walls to support reliable tube rolling and seal welding.

Baffle Plates: Engineered to direct fluid flow across the tube bundle for maximum heat transfer while preventing destructive flow-induced vibrations, baffles require smooth, burr-free tube holes and exact outer diameter clearances. Flanges & Forged Nozzles: Designed to connect piping and withstand extreme mechanical stress, forged nozzles and heavy flanges demand precision turning and facing to ensure leak-free alignment.



Advanced Machining and Patented Tooling

To consistently achieve tight tolerances across complex geometries and heavy alloys, Chang Shin Precision operates a dedicated core machining hub at its Head Office & Main Plant in Busan. The facility integrates heavy-duty CNC B.T.A. deep-hole drilling machines, CNC Drill Master systems, and multi-axis vertical turning centers capable of processing large-scale diameters.

Backed by its accredited Corporate R&D Center, the company has also developed proprietary patented innovations to elevate component quality:



Patented Tubesheet JIG: Custom-engineered securing fixtures minimize structural vibration and tool deflection during intensive deep-hole drilling cycles, ensuring consistent hole spacing across thick metal plates. Patented Chamfer Drill: Specialized drill tooling creates clean, uniform edge bevels on tube holes, preventing tube damage during bundle assembly and reducing overall production cycle times.



Structured Quality Assurance for Global Supply Chains

Every heat exchanger component produced at Chang Shin Precision passes through a controlled, step-by-step manufacturing workflow—spanning raw material inspection, forging, heat treatment, CNC turning, BTA drilling, industrial washing, final dimensional inspection, and sea-worthy export packing.

Supported by international accreditations including ASME U-STAMP, PED 2014/68/EU, and ISO 9001:2015, Chang Shin Precision continues to supply high-precision heat exchanger parts to global industrial markets across Japan, Southeast Asia, and the UAE.

About Chang Shin Precision Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2005, Chang Shin Precision Co., Ltd. (CSP) is a South Korean precision machining and heavy fabrication manufacturer specializing in heat exchanger components, pressure vessels, and industrial plant equipment.



Head Office & Main Plant: 48-20, Noksansandan 17-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea

Second Plant: 266, Daedongsandan 2-ro, Daedong-myeon, Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea Overseas Sales Contact:...