MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Grand Mufti of Jordan Ahmad Al-Hassanat said the intellectual dialogue program with inmates holding extremist ideologies in rehabilitation and correction centers originated from a Royal initiative by His Majesty King Abdullah II and launched in 2015 with the participation of the General Iftaa Department.

Speaking in an interview on Jordan Television's "Sixty Minutes" program broadcast on Friday evening, Al-Hassanat said the program is rooted in compassion and mercy, seeking to engage and guide detainees through structured intellectual dialogue aimed at countering takfiri ideology and correcting extremist religious concepts.

He noted that the program was not publicized at its outset out of concern that external or internal interference or controversy could undermine its objectives, adding that its 2015 launch coincided with the height of Daesh's presence in parts of the region, requiring careful handling to protect participants.

Al-Hassanat stressed that the initiative was not intended for populism or image-building, but rather to seek God's pleasure and safeguard young Jordanians from extremism, emphasizing that regardless of their past views, they remain citizens whom state institutions have a duty to engage and protect.

Muftis, scholars, and preachers from the General Iftaa Department and Military Iftaa, alongside Sharia professors from Jordanian universities, conduct the sessions inside rehabilitation centers using religious, ethical, and community-based approaches to foster moderation. Dialogue typically begins after trial procedures conclude and court rulings are issued so judicial proceedings are not affected.

According to Al-Hassanat, the program targets individuals involved in takfiri or extremist cases–including members, would-be recruits, or promoters of extremist ideology, as well as those who attempted to target state institutions or personnel without bloodshed inside Jordan, including some who returned after fighting abroad. Cases involving bloodshed against Jordanians and terrorist crimes inside the Kingdom are handled separately and prosecuted under the law.

Hundreds of inmates have been engaged through the program, Al-Hassanat said, noting that some initially enter sessions convinced they are right or seeking to persuade the committee, and some initially suspect the committee aims to distance them from their faith before realizing the dialogue relies on clear scholarly and Sharia evidence.

Discussions address key ideological arguments used to justify takfir, notably governance and interpretations of Quranic verses on ruling by what God revealed, examined in context alongside other Quranic verses, the Prophet's Sunnah, companions' statements, and widely accepted scholarly authorities such as Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal, including addressing ideas picked up online or on social media.

The dialogue progresses through two main phases: first deconstructing extremist ideas and misconceptions–which may take varying periods depending on readiness–and then intellectual building, focusing on basic jurisprudence, worship, and religious rulings, including ablution and prayer, which some participants advocating an "Islamic state" lacked mastery of.

Addressing attempts to use the program to reduce sentences or obtain a pardon, Al-Hassanat said scholars on the dialogue committees have the experience to distinguish genuine change from opportunism. Sessions typically occur three to four times a week, and sometimes daily for hours at the start, with some cases spanning years–including inmates serving sentences of 20, 36, or 37 years–making sustained pretense difficult.

Evaluations incorporate security, social, and psychological assessments alongside specialized testing. While committee members exercise patience and grant extra time when doubts arise, disingenuous participants are removed from the program and documented; expulsions are rare, numbering only a handful, and none of those who completed sentences and left rehabilitation centers have returned to activities harming Jordan's security.

Al-Hassanat said 99 individuals have benefited from a special Royal pardon since January 2015 after completing the program and meeting evaluation criteria, noting that most had long sentences–including one person whose sentence was set to run until 2039 before receiving a special Royal pardon about five years ago. Some beneficiaries are expected to appear in media interviews to share their experiences.

Follow-up continues after release through the "aftercare" program, under Royal directives, starting with weekly meetings that transition to monthly sessions tailored to each individual, alongside material, moral, and educational support to aid social integration. Several participants have completed university degrees, earning bachelor's and master's degrees.

Al-Hassanat said one graduate of the program became imam and preacher at Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque in Irbid–a mosque that had previously seen takfiri recruitment–after earning bachelor's and master's degrees, while three special-pardon beneficiaries completed Sharia studies and now serve as imams at major mosques across the Kingdom, promoting moderation. Some former inmates have also returned to rehabilitation centers to take part in dialogue sessions with current detainees.

He affirmed that perpetrators of recent crimes–including those behind the Hammoud church attack and the killing of a Public Security personnel member–were not graduates of the intellectual dialogue program, and that over nearly 12 years, no beneficiary who received a pardon or was released after completing a sentence has returned to a rehabilitation center.

//Petra// AA