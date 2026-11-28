MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

FEZ, Nov. 28 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA), represented by Secretary-General Hisham Al-Haisa, signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco's Sebou Hydraulic Basin Agency (ABHS), represented by Director Khaled El Ghomari, to strengthen joint cooperation in managing water resources and hydraulic infrastructure.

The signing took place during a visit to Morocco by a JVA delegation headed by Al-Haisa, which included technical meetings with ABHS officials in the city of Fez.

According to a statement issued by Jordan's Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Saturday, the delegation began its visit by meeting Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghunaimat to review the visit's objectives and discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the water sector.

The official program featured presentations by both sides on their respective mandates and institutional experiences in water resource planning and management, followed by technical discussions on shared priorities.

Talks focused on the management, operation, and maintenance of dams and hydraulic facilities, water scarcity management, optimal resource allocation and use efficiency, flood and climate change mitigation, as well as the deployment of modern technologies and monitoring and early warning systems.

As part of reviewing Morocco's experience, the delegation toured the Fez wastewater treatment plant to examine treatment stages, applied technologies, and operational and management mechanisms.

Both sides underscored the importance of building on the visit's outcomes and translating the MoU into practical programs and activities to enhance institutional performance, improve water resource management efficiency, and support sustainable development in both countries.

//Petra// AA