MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), through its Parents Committee and in cooperation with public and private sector partners, organized an inclusive employment forum on Saturday aimed at enhancing labor market access, expanding economic participation, and providing fair and sustainable job opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Held in coordination with the council's Equal Opportunities Committee, the forum brought together more than 30 private-sector companies and institutions, several public-sector entities, and over 250 job seekers with disabilities participating both in person and virtually.

The event offered an interactive platform for direct engagement between employers and job seekers to review qualifications and experience, explore available employment and training opportunities, and align professional skills with labor market demands.

Organizers noted that the forum seeks to move beyond raising awareness of inclusive employment toward creating tangible job opportunities by encouraging institutions to adopt inclusive hiring practices, removing workplace barriers, and highlighting the professional competencies of persons with disabilities.

Ahead of the forum, the Parents Committee, in partnership with the "Qaderoun" platform, conducted a series of specialized training workshops for young men and women with disabilities focusing on professional skill development, resume writing, portfolio building, and communication skills to bolster their readiness for the labor market.

//Petra// AA