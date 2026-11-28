MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – International engagements led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II are opening new global market opportunities for Jordanian technology companies and positioning the Kingdom as a key digital partner, ICT experts said Saturday.

During a recent European tour to Ireland and the Netherlands, the Crown Prince met Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin and underscored expanding tech ties, highlighted by Wednesday's Jordanian-Irish ICT Forum connecting Jordanian firms with leading Irish tech executives.

The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) said featuring innovation and entrepreneurship in the Crown Prince's meetings builds international investor confidence and helps link local firms with global partners.

Zaid Tahboub, an int@j board member who joined the Dublin delegation, said direct engagement with Ireland's tech community enables Jordanian companies to pitch their expertise, explore R&D partnerships, and jointly access regional and international markets. He urged the private sector to convert these diplomatic openings into concrete investments and local jobs.

Digital transformation consultant Hamza Al-Akaleek noted that the Crown Prince's outreach in Europe and the United States aligns with domestic initiatives under the National Council for Future Technology, which focuses on data governance, artificial intelligence, and e-government services.

He emphasized shifting Jordanian tech solutions beyond basic software services into core productive sectors such as industry, mining, transport, logistics, and education.

IT expert Abdulhameed Al-Rahamneh added that the Crown Prince's push for a public-private digital data framework is vital for scaling AI applications and institutional efficiency.

Leveraging Jordan's strengths in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics, he said, can attract global R&D centers, grow high-income remote jobs, and curb brain drain–provided it is backed by strong cybersecurity and market-aligned technical training.

//Petra// AA