Six-Day Search Operation In Sloviansk Concludes, Ten Bodies Recovered From Rubble
On November 22, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the city, hitting a five-story apartment building. Part of the building was destroyed, trapping people under the rubble.
On Saturday, November 28, rescuers recovered the body of the last victim. In total, the bodies of ten people, including one child, were retrieved from the rubble.Read also: Russian plans to reach Kramatorsk and Sloviansk by winter completely foiled – military
The search and rescue operation lasted six days. The work was complicated by the constant threat of follow-up strikes and intense enemy drone activity, which repeatedly forced rescuers to suspend debris removal and take shelter.
In total, rescuers cleared 402.5 tonnes of building debris and extinguished a fire that had broken out in a fourth-floor apartment, covering an area of 15 square meters.
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