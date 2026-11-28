MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The opening ceremony of the fifth mini-football tournament among Azerbaijani government institutions, dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been held.

The event took place at the Tennis Academy and began with the introduction of the participating teams, followed by the national anthem.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said the tournament had become an established tradition. Thanking the participating government institutions, he noted that competition between the teams had become increasingly intense over the years.

Gayibov also highlighted the steady improvement in the sporting performance of teams representing government agencies, emphasizing the important role such tournaments play in promoting mass participation in sports.

Taleh Nasibov, Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan MiniFootball Federation, spoke about the significance of the tournament dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's memory. He highlighted the strong government support for mini-football in Azerbaijan and the achievements the sport has recorded as a result.

Nasibov said the participation of government institutions in such competitions reflected the unity of the Azerbaijani people. He added that every team deserved to win and that there were no losers in the tournament.

The ceremony continued with a screening of highlights from last year's competition.

An artistic programme followed, featuring demonstration performances by aikido practitioners and capoeira athletes.

A total of 40 government institutions are taking part in this year's tournament.