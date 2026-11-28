MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The US Defence Department spent more than US$81 million supporting the Department of Homeland Security's migrant transfer and detention operation at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, even though only 849 migrants have been held at the facility since the operation began, according to a recent watchdog report.

The report, released on Wednesday by the lead Defence Department inspector general, revealed that the Pentagon had committed over US$81.5 million to Operation Southern Guard since its launch in 2025, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Despite initially deploying resources to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants at the naval base, the facility had housed just 849 individuals, the report found.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump instructed federal agencies to prepare facilities to detain what he described as“high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.”

"Most people don't even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo Bay to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people," Trump said at the time.

“This will double our capacity immediately.”

The proposal faced scepticism from US officials from the start.

At the time, one official told CNN that although Guantanamo Bay may have been capable of accommodating 30,000 people during the 1990s, that level of capacity no longer existed.

In the weeks that followed, authorities rushed to establish tent facilities at the naval base, while hundreds of military personnel were deployed to support an operation expected to temporarily house thousands of migrants before transferring them to their countries of origin.

However, the latest inspector general report found that the facility's maximum capacity throughout the operation was only 399 people.

“As of September 3, there were eight illegal aliens held at NSGB,” the report says, using the acronym for the naval station.

The report further noted that approximately 350 US military personnel were stationed at Guantanamo Bay as of September to support the Department of Homeland Security's operations under Operation Southern Guard. However, the number of personnel may vary over time.

It also revealed that migrants spent an average of seven days at the base between July and September 2026. The report said detention periods had generally increased since the operation began, citing difficulties in securing repatriation arrangements with migrants' home countries and constraints related to flight scheduling.

These delays resulted in one migrant remaining at Guantanamo Bay for as long as 102 days before being transferred.

According to the report's financial breakdown, the US Army accounted for the largest share of the funding allocated to the operation.

Although the report does not detail exactly how the money was spent, the Army is generally responsible for overseeing and coordinating large-scale military logistical operations.

"There should have been a greater degree of planning before the execution. Now execution has begun, and everyone is trying to back into planning," one source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Last year, Democrats also criticised the use of expensive military aircraft costing some $21 million to transport migrants to Guantanamo Bay, at a cost per flight hour of US$26,277.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said the flights amounted to“political stunts that do not make us safer.”

Democrats and many activists also took issue with Trump's contention that the“worst criminal illegal aliens” were being detained, saying that many migrants targeted by US immigration agents were permanent, law-abiding residents with jobs and families.

--NNN-ANADOLU