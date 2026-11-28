MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Say a woman in her late seventies comes in with her daughter. The daughter describes small things: her mother repeats a question twice in one phone call, forgets where she put her glasses, takes longer to find a word mid-sentence. The mother waves it off.“I'm just getting old,” she says. The daughter isn't so sure, which is why they're sitting in front of a neurologist instead of letting it go.

Dr. Eleanor Adams, Clinical Director of Neurological Services at Buffalo Lakes Medical Center, says some version of this exam room moment happens constantly in her field. It's rarely dramatic. Nobody collapses or loses the ability to speak. It's a slow accumulation of small, easy-to-explain-away details, and the hardest part of the visit is deciding whether they add up to something.

The Assumption She Hears Most Often

“Getting older” is the explanation almost every patient reaches for first, Adams says, and she understands why. Aging does slow some things down. Processing speed changes. Names take a beat longer to surface. None of that is abnormal on its own.

The trouble, in her view, is that the phrase gets used as a stopping point rather than a starting one.“Once a family decides a symptom is just age, they usually stop watching it closely,” she says.“That's the moment I want to slow down, not speed past.”

She's careful not to treat every forgotten appointment as a red flag. Most aren't. But she also won't let a true pattern get absorbed into an assumption just because the assumption is more comfortable.

What She Looks for Instead

Rather than accepting or dismissing the“just aging” explanation outright, Adams works through a short list of distinctions. Is the forgetfulness about recent events, or old ones? Does the person notice it themselves, or only family members do? Is it affecting daily function, like paying bills or managing medication, or is it purely conversational?

She also checks for causes that have nothing to do with neurodegenerative disease: thyroid problems, vitamin deficiencies, medication side effects, sleep apnea, depression.“A fair number of memory complaints trace back to something reversible,” she says.“You don't get there by assuming age explains everything, and you don't get there by assuming the worst either. You get there by checking.”

Cognitive testing, a detailed history from someone who sees the patient daily, and sometimes imaging round out the picture. None of it happens in a single rushed conversation.

Why the Distinction Takes Time

Adams says the temptation, for both patients and clinicians, is to want a fast answer. Families want to be told it's nothing. Clinicians, under time pressure, sometimes want to agree. She resists that pull deliberately.

“A ten-minute visit can produce a comfortable answer or a correct one,” she says.“They're not always the same answer.” Early signs of conditions like Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease can look, at first glance, exactly like the slower pace of normal aging. Separating them requires paying attention to the pattern over time, not just the symptom in the room.

That patience, she says, is also what protects patients from the opposite mistake: over-testing or alarming a family over changes that are genuinely benign. Careful diagnosis cuts both ways.

The Habit of Mind Behind It

What the hypothetical mother-and-daughter visit illustrates, for Adams, isn't a single test or a single question. It's a habit of not letting a convenient explanation close the conversation too early.

“Aging is real, and it does change the brain,” she says.“But it's not a diagnosis, and it shouldn't be used as one.” Her approach is to treat every vague complaint as worth a real look, even when the easy answer is sitting right there.

That mindset, built over years of vascular neurology and stroke care, is part of what she tries to pass on to the physicians she mentors: slow down before you accept the obvious story, and check the parts that are checkable.'

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About Eleanor Adams

Eleanor Adams, MD, is an Attending Neurologist and Clinical Director of Neurological Services at the fictional Buffalo Lakes Medical Center in Buffalo, New York. She specializes in vascular neurology and stroke medicine, with clinical experience across epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and migraine. She also mentors medical students and physicians entering neurology.