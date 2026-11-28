MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Lewis Friedenthal, practice manager at Dr. Gary Linkov, answers questions about how he thinks through growth for a medical practice without treating patients like a sales funnel.

Q: When People Hear“Practice Growth,” What Do You Want Them to Understand?

Growth gets talked about like it's one number going up. I think about it as a set of decisions: who you're reaching, how you're reaching them, and whether the way you're reaching them respects the fact that this is a medical practice and not a retail brand.

A practice can grow by adding the wrong patients just as easily as the right ones. My job is to make sure the growth is the kind that holds up, meaning patients who actually fit what the practice offers and who stick around because the experience matched what was promised.

Q: How Do You Decide Which Marketing Trends Are Worth Following?

I spend a lot of time on Instagram and TikTok watching how practices talk to patients and where that language starts to feel more like entertainment than information. Not every trend belongs in healthcare. Some are built for products where the only cost of a wrong click is a return. A medical practice doesn't get to operate that way.

So before I bring a trend to the practice, I ask whether it still works once you remove the part designed to get an impulsive reaction. If the answer is yes, it's usually worth testing. If the trend only works because it rushes someone, I leave it alone.

Q: What Role Does Patient Trust Play in a Growth Strategy?

It's the whole foundation. A practice can run a strong campaign and still lose if the messaging sets expectations the care can't match. I've worked with practices before this one, including my time with Dr. Jennifer Levine, and the pattern holds no matter the specialty: trust is slower to build and faster to lose than any other part of the business.

That means I'd rather under-promise in marketing copy than write something that sounds exciting but puts the practice in a position of explaining itself later. A patient who shows up with accurate expectations is a patient who stays.

Q: You Started on the Marketing Side, Not Management. Does That Change How You Approach This?

My earlier work as an assistant to the marketing director at Everbody shaped how I look at numbers now that I'm on the management side. I understand what marketing can and can't do. It can get the phone to ring. It can't fix a scheduling problem or a front-desk experience that doesn't match the brand.

So when I talk about business growth and strategy now, I mean the full operation, not just the ad spend. A practice manager who only thinks about marketing is going to keep solving the same problem from one direction and missing the other three.

Q: What Do You Tell a Practice That Wants to Grow but Is Worried About Losing Its Identity?

Start with what the practice is actually good at and build outward from there, instead of copying a competitor's approach and hoping it fits. I ask what a patient notices in the first five minutes of being in the office, because that's usually a better signal than anything in a marketing deck.

I'd also say growth doesn't have to mean constant change. Some of the strongest moves a practice can make are about consistency: answering the phone the same way every time, following up the same way every time. That's not flashy, but it compounds.

Q: Outside of Work, What Shapes How You Think About This?

I take Solidcore classes regularly, and there's a discipline to that kind of training that carries over: small, repeated effort matters more than one big push. I also care about animal welfare and give to the ASPCA, which keeps me grounded in the idea that taking care of something doesn't require a dramatic gesture, just consistent attention.

That's close to how I think about a practice. Good growth isn't one campaign. It's a lot of small decisions made the same careful way, over and over.

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About Lewis Friedenthal

Lewis Friedenthal is a practice manager at Dr. Gary Linkov, based in New York, New York. He previously worked as practice manager for Dr. Jennifer Levine and as an assistant to the marketing director at Everbody. He holds a CCMA license and focuses on business growth and strategy for medical practices.