MENAFN - Live Mint) US federal regulators closed down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank on Friday after finding the lender was likely unable to pay its obligations, the country's largest bank failure in two years.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said in a statement that First Citizens agreed to assume all of United Fidelity's deposits and assets. The FDIC was appointed receiver, according to the statement, which didn't give any details for the reasons behind the shuttering.

The closure of United Fidelity, which FDIC estimates will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $1.83 billion, is the biggest failure of a US lender since the shutting down of Republic First Bank in April 2024. As of the end of September, United Fidelity had about $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in deposits, the FDIC said.

The US has seen seven bank failures so far this year, the most in almost a decade, according to FDIC's website. They represent, though, a relatively small number of assets compared with the bigger failures of lenders including Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank in 2023.

Customers of United Fidelity should continue to use existing branches until they receive notice from First Citizens that it has completed a systems change, the banking regulator said.

Republic First Bank's failure in 2024 was related to issues similar to those which had forced the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic: High interest rates that translated into unrealized losses on loans and securities.

First Citizens was selected to take over United Fidelity via a competitive bidding process, according to a statement on the First Citizens website.

A notice on United Fidelity Bank's website said the bank was closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.

“Subsequently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was named Receiver. No advance notice is given to the public when a financial institution is closed.”

With assistance from Dale Crofts.

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