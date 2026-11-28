MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Bihar's Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday reiterated the RJD's opposition to the proposed delimitation bill, saying the Union government should have consulted all political parties before moving ahead with legislation related to women's reservation and the expansion of Parliamentary and Assembly seats.

Tejashwi made the remarks at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi on a special flight.

He is travelling to attend the wedding of a relative of MP Fayaz Ahmed.

"The government should have convened a meeting of all political parties to discuss these issues. Such a dialogue could have helped build a broader consensus," he said.

Asked about DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's support for the proposed legislation, Tejashwi said every party was free to take its own decision.

He added that the RJD would decide its stand independently, reiterating that his party opposed the bill.

He also took a jibe at Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary over his resignation from the post of professor, suggesting that the decision amounted to an admission of a mistake.

"Resigning is fine. In the present government, people are becoming Ministers even without being members of either House for up to a year. The public can see for themselves what kind of government is in power in Bihar," Tejashwi said.

RJD MPs Misa Bharti and Fayaz Ahmed, along with party leaders Sanjay Yadav, Surendra Yadav and several other leaders, accompanied Tejashwi Yadav to Delhi.

RJD MP Surendra Yadav, who had been at the centre of speculation over his position on the delimitation proposal, had clarified on Friday that he would follow the party leadership's decision.

The Union Cabinet on November 27 approved proposals related to women's reservation and delimitation.

The proposed changes envisage a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies and 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Union government has convened a special session of Parliament from November 30 to discuss the proposed legislation.