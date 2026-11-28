MENAFN - IANS) Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), Nov 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated tourism infrastructure worth over Rs 102 crore at Shivrajpur beach in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, including a snorkelling plaza, cycling track, promenade, boardwalk and amphitheatre, as the state seeks to strengthen the coastal destination's appeal to tourists.

The facilities have been developed by the Gujarat Tourism Department in two phases, with an estimated investment of Rs 23.43 crore in Phase I and Rs 78.85 crore in Phase II.

Shivrajpur beach, which has received the international Blue Flag certification, is being developed in accordance with international Blue Flag standards, with a focus on improving visitor experience, tourism infrastructure and safety.

The first phase includes an arrival plaza, snorkelling plaza, cycling track, promenade, locker rooms, pathways, signages, drinking water facilities, parking areas, toilet blocks and changing rooms.

It also includes electrical works, an underground water tank and a sewage treatment plant. The second phase comprises an event ground, amphitheatre, restoration of the fort, boardwalk, lifeguard towers and various decks.

Other facilities include beach lighting, toilets, changing and shower rooms, kiosks, restaurants, a compound wall and fencing, irrigation and horticulture works, and a children's play area.

During the inauguration, tourism officials briefed Patel on the infrastructure and facilities developed at the beach.

The Chief Minister said tourism had increased the importance of the service sector in Gujarat and expressed confidence that the development of Shivrajpur beach would create new employment opportunities for local residents, particularly young people, through tourism-related activities.

"The tourism sector would increase economic activity and, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on sustainable development, contribute significantly to the state's economy," he said.

Earlier, Patel visited the Shri Dwarkadhish Temple at Jagat Mandir in Dwarka and offered prayers to Lord Dwarkadhish. He prayed for the overall development of Gujarat and the happiness, peace and prosperity of its people.

The Chief Minister also greeted devotees at the temple with folded hands, saying, "Jai Dwarkadhish". The Shri Dwarkadhish Temple Trust, District Collector Rajesh Tanna and the temple priest welcomed him by presenting an image of the deity and a traditional stole.

Patel subsequently travelled to Shivrajpur beach for the inauguration. MP Poonamben Madam, District Panchayat President Gauriben Hathiya, MLAs Mulubhai Bera and Pabubha Manek, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Arya, Range Inspector General Nirlipt Rai, District Collector Rajesh Tanna, District Development Officer Ketan P Joshi and Superintendent of Police Jayrajsinh Vala were among those present.

Other attendees included Mayurbhai Gadhvi, Punit Sharma and Sahadevsinh Manek, along with local representatives and leaders.