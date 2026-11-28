MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS ) The Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday strongly criticised the Supreme Court verdict on the Tirupparankundram Deepam controversy, expressing apprehensions that it could disturb communal harmony and trigger law and order problems in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a protest rally organised by the Left parties in Chennai under the slogan 'Protect religious harmony and people's unity', the leaders urged the Tamil Nadu government to explore legal avenues to challenge the verdict and safeguard communal amity.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Shanmugam demanded that the government approach the Chief Justice of India seeking a fresh hearing of the case by a five-judge Constitution Bench.

Questioning the approach adopted by the judges who heard the matter, Shanmugam alleged that the latest directions could have serious implications for public order and religious harmony.

He said the earlier court order had restricted participation in the lamp-lighting ceremony to a limited number of individuals identified by the temple administration, district authorities and trustees. However, he claimed that the latest verdict had widened the scope for participation in the ceremony within a 50-metre radius of the disputed pillar near the dargah.

Shanmugam alleged that organisations such as the RSS and Hindu Munnani could exploit the situation to mobilise thousands of people under the banner of Murugan devotees, potentially creating communal tension.

CPI State secretary M. Veerapandian described the verdict as unacceptable and urged Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to publicly articulate the government's position and defend Tamil Nadu's interests.

While reiterating his party's respect for the judiciary and its constitutional role, Veerapandian questioned whether judicial decisions should create an impression of favouring any particular religious community.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, meanwhile, defended the TVK government against allegations that it had failed to effectively present its arguments before the Supreme Court.

He maintained that the government had taken appropriate legal measures and that its counsel had adequately represented the State's position. Thirumavalavan alleged that the verdict reflected an arbitrary approach and amounted to an attempt to exert pressure on the State government.

He further argued that the court should have established whether the disputed structure was a survey stone or a traditional lamp-lighting pillar before issuing its directions.

The VCK leader also questioned the timing of the ceremony, pointing out that the customary Karthigai Deepam festival had already concluded.