MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 28 (IANS) Veteran lyricist and former Rajya Sabha member Javed Akhtar on Saturday voiced concerns over the proposed Delimitation Bill, questioning the fairness of reallocating parliamentary seats based on population growth and pointing to a lack of clarity in the government's final blueprint. ​

Speaking in Pune, Akhtar noted that crucial details regarding the execution of the delimitation process remain undisclosed, making it premature to evaluate its full impact.

​"First, the final plan has not yet been revealed-how it will be executed, whether new constituencies will be created, what criteria will be considered, and how the country will be divided into various constituencies," Akhtar said.

​Highlighting a key point of contention in the national debate over delimitation, Akhtar questioned the equity of rewarding higher population growth with increased political representation at the expense of states that successfully controlled their population.

​"Second, I find it somewhat strange that regions that did not prioritise family planning are being granted more seats, while those that followed family planning are being allocated fewer seats... How does this create any balance?" he remarked.

​Akhtar stated that a clearer assessment will only be possible once the official framework is made public. He also indicated that the broader political response across party lines will be closely watched as the debate unfolds. ​

"We will examine the details once they are released... We will also observe which members of the opposition, beyond our own government, come forward to endorse or reject this," he added.

Earlier, ​Javed Akhtar was conferred the Mahatma Phule Samata Award by Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad at Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The award was presented by Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister and Samata Parishad national president Chhagan Bhujbal.

Accepting the award, Akhtar said the light of knowledge that rose from Mahatma Phule Wada has reached across the world, and hailed Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule for opening the doors of education to marginalised groups denied access to it.

Expressing concern over the closure of government schools and rising education costs, he said education is a core state responsibility, vital for every section of society, and even more essential than food.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bhujbal said the ideals of equality, education, and social justice championed by Mahatma Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule remain relevant as caste and religious divides persist.

He stressed that their vision can guide the nation and the world toward freedom from discrimination and called for carrying the fight for equality forward more vigorously.