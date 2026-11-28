MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) In a significant organisational reshuffle aimed at strengthening the student wing of the party ahead of upcoming political and campus-level engagements, the Indian National Congress has appointed ad hoc presidents of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) for ten states and regional units across the country.

The appointments were approved by the Congress President and announced through an official press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday.

The appointments have come into effect immediately. According to the AICC statement, the newly appointed ad hoc NSUI presidents include Sake Sai Kumar for Andhra Pradesh, Tanibar Jerang for Arunachal Pradesh, Kumar Arjun Gauli for Goa, and Vikash Bishnoi for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The party has also entrusted Rhonathung E. Ovung with the responsibility of leading the NSUI unit in Nagaland. In northern India, Rajwinder Singh Sidhu has been appointed ad hoc president of the Punjab unit, while Uttam Chaudhary will head the Rajasthan NSUI.

In the south, N. Vijay has been given charge of the Tamil Nadu unit. For Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has announced separate appointments for two regional divisions of NSUI.

Saurabh Saujanya Yadav has been named ad hoc president of UP Central, while Shashank Sharma will lead the UP West unit.

The appointments are being seen as part of the Congress party's efforts to further energise its student organisation and strengthen its presence among young voters and educational institutions across different regions.

NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, plays a key role in campus politics and youth outreach programmes and has been actively involved in student-related issues across universities and colleges.

The latest organisational appointments cover a diverse geographical spread, including northeastern states, major northern regions, southern states and the prominent student hub of JNU.

Party leaders believe the newly appointed office-bearers will help enhance organisational coordination and expand the outreach of NSUI at the grassroots level.