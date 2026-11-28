A high-level ECOWAS Commission delegation, led by the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, joined the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Nigerian Authorities in Lagos on 24th November 2026 to receive about hundred and Eighty (180) stranded ECOWAS citizens returning from Libya. The return was facilitated by IOM under the Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration (MPRR) Programme, funded by the European Union (EU).

ECOWAS' participation in this return flight is a the first concrete step in implementing the directives of the 68th and 69th Ordinary Sessions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the voluntary return of Community Citizens stranded in North Africa, notably Libya, Tunisia and Algeria. It also reflects the shared resolve of ECOWAS Member States to protect the rights and dignity of Community Citizens wherever they find themselves, and to ensure that those who choose to come home can do so safely, voluntarily and with dignity.

The European Union's support has been central to making safe and dignified Return and Reintegration possible through the MPRR Programme., The EU funds protection assistance for migrants in vulnerable situations along the Central Mediterranean route, the safe and dignified voluntary return from transit countries such as Libya, and reintegration support in countries of origin. As part of compplementing these efforts,, ECOWAS and IOM are advancing a proposed USD 1 million initiative to support the sustainable reintegration of eligible returnees in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The initiative is expected to assist six hundred (600) people, with two hundred (200) beneficiaries in each country, through an integrated package of economic, social and psychosocial support that helps returnees regain their livelihoods and contribute to their communities. ECOWAS and IOM commend the EU for its sustained commitment to migrant protection in the region, which continues to give stranded West African migrants a safe pathway home and a foundation on which to rebuild their lives.

The arrival also demonstrates the continuum of support provided through existing –IOM -EU partnership and the new IOM- ECOWAS cooperation, from pre-departure assistance in Libya to reception on home soil. Upon arrival, IOM, working alongside Nigerian authorities, is providing EU-funded post-arrival assistance under the MPRR, including reception, counselling, referrals and onward transportation to final destinations, with particular attention to women, children and returnees with specific vulnerabilities.

Protecting ECOWAS citizens on the move is central to the Commission's mandate under the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement. The European Union remains a long-standing partner of ECOWAS in advancing migration governance and free movement in West Africa, and its support to return and reintegration complements wider regional efforts to make migration safe, orderly and regular. Lessons from this first flight will help shape future returns and the regional reintegration framework. Through their partnership, and with the continued support of the European Union, ECOWAS and IOM are strengthening a coordinated response that connects voluntary return with dignified reception and sustainable reintegration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).