MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) The Punjab government's abrupt U-turn in the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to scrap the controversial Rs 15,000-crore fundraising tender issued by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is a glaring admission of financial mismanagement and backdoor borrowing, BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna said on Saturday.

Responding to the government's submission before a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Khanna pointed out that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation was caught red-handed attempting to mortgage the state's premier urban development authority to fund its pre-election populist schemes.

“The government's excuse of technical differences over accounting systems with a Gujarat-based firm hired for a massive Rs 191.16 crore fee is a poor cover-up. The truth is that High Court scrutiny and the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe forced the Mann government to beat a hasty retreat,” Khanna said in a statement.

Citing the Accountant-General (Audit) observations highlighted during the hearing, the former state party's chief noted that the state treasury had already drained approximately Rs 6,400 crore from GMADA, with premature transfers of Rs 927.90 crore crippling the authority's liquidity and forcing it onto commercial overdrafts.

He added that reports of the government demanding another Rs 1,000 crore from development authorities and planning a separate Rs 10,000-crore borrowing spree through PSPCL expose a bankrupt fiscal model.

Demanding a White Paper on all funds diverted from GMADA and PSPCL, Khanna stated that cancelling the tender does not absolve the AAP government of accountability, and urged the High Court and central agencies to ensure a thorough probe into the Rs 191-crore fee deal and the diversion of public development funds.