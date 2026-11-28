MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 28 (IANS) Security forces have recovered gold worth over ₹4.29 crore and cash exceeding ₹24 lakh from an underground Maoist hideout in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, dealing a significant blow to the banned insurgent organisation's financial network.

The recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bhairamgarh Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) following specific intelligence inputs about a Maoist dump concealed near the Indravati River.

Officials said information was received on November 27 regarding valuables and other materials hidden underground in a forest area under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station.

Acting on the intelligence, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ravindra Kumar Meena launched a search operation.

Security personnel carried out an intensive search in a forested area located around 8 to 10 kilometres from Bhairamgarh police station, close to the banks of the Indravati River.

Given the Maoists' history of planting improvised explosive devices in the region, the BDS team first undertook demining and sanitisation procedures before beginning a detailed search.

During the operation, personnel discovered a steel container buried beneath the ground. On opening the container, they found a large quantity of gold and cash carefully concealed inside.

Police said the container held 33 gold bars weighing 10 tolas each. The total quantity of gold recovered was 330 tolas, equivalent to approximately 3.84 kilograms.

The gold is estimated to be worth around ₹4.29 crore. Along with the precious metal, officials recovered ₹24,22,500 in cash. The amount was largely in ₹500 denomination notes that had been wrapped in tape and stored inside the container.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the seizure at Bhairamgarh police station. Officials believe the recovery is linked to Maoist finances and could provide important leads into the movement's funding network. The latest seizure adds to a series of successful anti-Maoist operations in Bijapur.

According to police, joint action by the DRG, STF, CoBRA and CRPF has so far resulted in the recovery of ₹8.24 crore in cash and 12.34 kilograms of gold from various Maoist dumps across the district, highlighting sustained pressure on the insurgents' financial infrastructure.