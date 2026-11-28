MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, Nov 28 (IANS) Nearly 1,700 houses in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai were inundated on Saturday as torrential rain lashed the region, cutting off communities and triggering landslides, local media VnExpress reported.

Floods hit 21 communes and wards in the province, with Thien Tin and Phuoc Giang being the worst-hit communes, recording 1,115 and 490 inundated homes, respectively. Authorities relocated 83 households from flooded and landslide-prone areas, according to the report.

Flooding also affected residential areas and roads in Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, with floodwaters exceeding 30 cm in depth on some urban streets and landslides disrupting traffic along several routes.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting predicted rainfall exceeding 500 mm in parts of the central region through the morning of November 30, warning of further flooding, flash floods and landslides, the report added according to Xinhua news agency.

In October, heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo left over 15 people dead and many others injured across northern and north-central Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority had said.

More than 225,000 houses were submerged and over 1,500 others severely damaged, while about 24,000 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, it said. Nearly 587,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away.

The typhoon also caused serious disruptions to transportation, with 27 road sections blocked due to flooding and landslides, it added.

Power outages affected about 181,000 households, while telecommunications networks in several provinces remained partially disrupted, according to the agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had issued an urgent directive calling for intensified efforts to prevent flash floods and landslides, and to ensure the safety of residents in affected areas.