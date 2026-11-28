MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that it was time for the Congress to pack its bags since despite their worst efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not going to lose power.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu, the Defence Minister added that the country is run on its Constitution and not on the feelings of Rahul Gandhi.

"Jammu has a history of valour, self-respect, bravery and sacrifice. Jammu and Kashmir is not just the crown of India, but the crown on the head."

"I have come here not only to address a public meeting, but to take a pledge together that we will protect India's unity, integrity, Constitution and democracy at any cost," Rajnath Singh said.

He accused the Congress of spreading anarchy and talking about 'takhta palat' (regime change).

"In a healthy democracy, if someone wants to bring about change by spreading anarchy, will the people tolerate it? The people of India, who believe in democratic values, can never tolerate it," he said.

Referring to the Congress meeting in Hyderabad, the Defence Minister said a leader from Italy had raised the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod'.

"Any person in the world may tolerate it, but a self-respecting Indian can never tolerate it," he added.

"Modi ji became the Prime Minister by stealing? Raise your hand and tell me, was your vote stolen? It may have happened during Congress' time, it may be their habit. But Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot steal votes, whether the government comes or not. We do politics to build the country, not only to come to power," he said.

Rajnath Singh added that Congress has lost three Lok Sabha elections in the last twelve years and has not formed government in many states for decades.

"When they (Congress) fail again and again in the examination, they blame others. Travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, you will not pass through any state where there is a Congress Chief Minister," he said.

"Wait a little more, Congress will have only as many MPs and MLAs as the total members of their leader's own family," he added.

He said when a child fails, parents ask him to remove his shortcomings, they don't blame the principal and teachers.

"But Congress is failing again and again in the election examination, but not accepting its shortcomings."

"Sometimes they (Congress) blame the EVM, sometimes they blame the Chief Election Commissioner."

"In 2014, when our (NDA) government was formed, the Election Commissioners were appointed by Congress, not by the BJP," the Defence Minister said.

On Congress allegation of 'Vote Chori', Rajnath Singh added that ask them for proof.

"Give at least one proof, where was the vote stolen? Their (Congress') biggest leader (Rahul Gandhi) says, 'I cannot give proof, but I am getting a feeling.'"

"Many people feel they can become film heroes, many feel they can become big cricketers. Does their feeling make them so? No. The country runs on the Constitution, not on someone's feeling. You got a feeling yesterday that you will become President of America, will you become President just because you got a feeling?" Rajnath Singh said.

He said that PM Narendra Modi ji has got nothing in inheritance.

"If anyone has made Modi ji the country's Prime Minister, it is the people of India like you. If anyone can take it back, only the people of India can take it back, no one else."

"Modi ji is a fakir man. When people say, he will pick up his bag and leave. Congress people must listen carefully, Modi ji is not going anywhere. The time has come for Congress to pack its bags. If anyone has to go, it is Congress that has to go, not Modi ji," the Defence Minister said.

On Article 370, Rajnath Singh said Congress took many wrong decisions after Independence, one of which was Article 370.

"From the time of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Prem Nath Dogra, we said the day BJP gets clear majority, we will remove Article 370 in a snap. We did what we said. There is no difference between our words and deeds," he added.

He said after the removal of Article 370, terrorism and separatist forces are slowly ending and development work is going on at a very fast pace.

"Now people of Jammu do not need to go to Delhi for treatment of serious diseases, AIIMS has now opened in Jammu itself," Rajnath Singh added.

Quoting figures, the Defence Minister said that between 2017-2018, 4.67 crore tourists came in Jammu and Kashmir in three years, while between 2023-2025, 7.85 crore tourists came to the Union Territory.