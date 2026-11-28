MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 28 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday inaugurated the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0) in Varanasi, crediting the shared civilisational and spiritual ethos for uniting the country despite linguistic and regional diversity.

The Vice President noted that this enduring bond inspired the launch of Kashi Tamil Sangamam under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the importance of linguistic harmony, the Vice President said that everyone should take pride in their mother tongue while respecting the languages of others.

He said, "Love for one's own language should never become hostility towards another language".

Radhakrishnan said that India's strength lies in its many languages and shared ideals.

Speaking about India's aspirations for 2047, the Vice President said that the goal of Viksit Bharat must extend beyond economic growth.

He said that India should also emerge as a global example of civilisational heritage, cultural values and humanism.

He highlighted the relevance of India's traditional philosophy of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and“Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” in a world facing conflict, uncertainty and divisions.

He also recalled PM Modi's reference to the Sangam-era poet Kaniyan Pungundranar's celebrated words,“Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir”, at the United Nations, bringing the Tamil ideal of universal brotherhood to the global stage.

The Vice President called upon the youth to draw inspiration from leaders such as Perunthalaivar K. Kamaraj and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and to uphold the spirit of national unity.

He said that the younger generation has an important role in carrying forward India's civilisational values and strengthening the bonds that unite the country.

He stated that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has evolved beyond a cultural programme into a significant national movement that rekindles the historic ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi and strengthens the spirit of“Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

On the occasion, he released editions of the Thirukkural translated into 50 languages, including 10 foreign languages.

This year's theme,“Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen” (Let Us Learn the Thirukkural), seeks to take the timeless wisdom and universal values of Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural to students and youth across the country.

The Vice President described the Thirukkural as a universal guide to life, whose message of equality, humanism and righteousness transcends the boundaries of language, region and nation. He urged people to study its teachings and put them into practice in their daily lives.