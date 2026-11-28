MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (IANS) A woman, who allegedly got her lover's marriage engagements cancelled on multiple occasions by disclosing their long relationship and demanded he marry her, was allegedly murdered by him in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The Chikkodi police have arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Chauhan, 28, a resident of Narenuru village in Bagalkot district.

The incident was reported from the outskirts of Chanyaladoddi village in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi. The deceased, Iravathi Kotha, 38, was a resident of Nanadi village in the same taluk.

According to the police, Chauhan was working at a dhaba in Yadagoodu village, where he came into contact with Iravathi. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the two had reportedly been together for nine years.

However, Chauhan later decided to marry another woman. After his engagement, Iravathi allegedly intervened and disclosed her nine-year relationship with him, following which the match was called off. It was reportedly his third engagement in his attempts to get married.

Iravathi was allegedly adamant that Chauhab should marry her, while he was unwilling or unable to fulfil her demand. Unable to resolve the issue, he allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her.

Iravathi went missing on November 14 after visiting a temple near Toranahalli. Following her disappearance, her family approached the police and lodged a missing-person complaint.

During the investigation, the police analysed call detail records (CDRs), which helped them track down Chauhan. Following his arrest and interrogation, he allegedly confessed to murdering Iravathi by assaulting her with a stone and a beer bottle.

He subsequently disposed of her body in a forest area near Chanyaladoddi and fled the scene.

The police later traced the body in a highly decomposed condition and recovered her bones and clothes from the spot. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have visited the location and are collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

The Chikkodi police have arrested Chauhan in connection with the murder and are continuing their investigation.