MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The first phase of India's maiden international capacity-building programme for officers of Fiji's Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs concluded in Suva, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The 'Global Leadership Programme in Defence Governance and Public Administration for Emerging Leaders', conducted by the Defence Headquarters Training Institute (DHTI) under the Ministry of Defence, was concluded at Lami in Suva on Friday.

"The programme covered facets of good governance, defence procurement, ethics in governance, talent management and capacity building, administrative law, citizen centric governance, modernisation of the audit framework in defence, AI for digital transformation, purpose-driven leadership, strategic communication and emotional intelligence for leaders in the defence sector," the ministry said in a statement.

The valedictory ceremony of the nearly two-week-long programme was attended by Eroni Rokisi, Acting Permanent Secretary in Fiji's Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, and Ranjeet Kumar, Second Secretary (Political and Head of Chancery) at the High Commission of India in Fiji, along with DHTI faculty and participating officials.

"Addressing the gathering, Mr Rokisi commended the team of DHTI for delivering an impactful curriculum that brought about a paradigm shift in participants' capabilities and outlook across administration, transparency and accountability, financial management, behavioural and leadership skills, cyber security, and artificial intelligence," the statement read.

The second phase of the training is scheduled to take place in New Delhi for two weeks in the first quarter of 2027, the ministry said, adding that the programme has added another milestone to DHTI's commitment to strengthening capacity building for defence personnel.

Earlier this month, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) launched three specialised training programmes in Fiji to strengthen the professional and institutional capabilities of around 180 government officials from nine Pacific countries, including Fiji.

The month-long initiative, which began on November 2 in Suva, is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Service of the Fijian government, with support from the High Commission of India in Fiji.