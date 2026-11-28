MENAFN - IANS) Pauri Garhwal, Nov 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences over the loss of lives after eight people were killed in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Saturday.

At least eight people, including seven women, were killed after the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and it fell about 300 metres into a gorge in the Rikhnikhal area in Pauri Garhwal.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', President Murmu said: "The news of the loss of lives in the road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

"I also pray for the speedy recovery and well-being of those injured in the accident," she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it stated.

After receiving information about the incident, teams from Rikhanikhal Police Station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling from Rikhanikhal towards Bhangalwad and was carrying 12 people.

Four injured persons were safely evacuated from the gorge and shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Rikhanikhal for treatment. Authorities confirmed that eight people died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kanti Devi (45), Rekha Devi (42), Sumitra Devi (50), Sunita Devi (45), Dhaneshwari Devi (46), Sarojani Devi (38), Rajni Devi (25) and the vehicle's driver, Anil Debrada (48).

The injured are Shashi Devi (35), Shakuntala Devi (45), Jagdish Singh, and Satyavati Devi (36)

All the occupants of the vehicle are residents of Bhangalwad.