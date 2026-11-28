MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet in Special Court (PMLA) at Jalandhar against seven accused involved in the digital arrest involving Rs 7 crore belonging to Padma Bhushan awardee and industrialist S.P. Oswal, an official said on Saturday.

Oswal, 82, Chairman of the Ludhiana-based Vardhman Group, was duped by cyber fraudsters on August 31, 2024, by posing as officers of law enforcement agencies and judiciary, the ED said.

The ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office filed the supplementary charge sheet in the digital arrest case on November 25, an official statement said.

Those named in the supplementary charge sheet include Sohel Akthar, Amarchand Sarkar, Saikh Ramzan Ali, Rakesh Ali, Golam Mortuza, Alok Rangi and the company Rigglo Ventures Private Limited, the ED said.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ludhiana under various sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in relation to the digital arrest of Oswal.

The proceeds of crime were initially credited into the bank accounts of Rigglo Ventures Private Limited and Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics, the ED added.

The amount of Rs 7 crore was subsequently transferred to multiple mule bank accounts in a systematic manner, thereby facilitating the diversion and concealment of the proceeds of cyber-crime, it said.

The proceeds of crime in multiple crores flowing into these accounts were further layered through shell entities and remitted outside India by adopting Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) mechanism, it added.

The proceeds of crime received in the bank accounts of Rigglo Ventures Private Limited were transferred to various mule bank accounts in small amounts in the range of Rs 2-5 lakh and cash was immediately withdrawn from these bank accounts.

The commission for arranging the mule accounts was received in the form of Virtual Digital Assets (VDA)/crypto-currency and cash, the ED said.

These mule accounts were opened by inducing economically vulnerable individuals with false promises of arranging loans or providing employment.

The ED investigation also revealed that the bank accounts of Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics was controlled by accused Rumi Kalita of Guwahati and Arpit Rathore of Kanpur.

An APK application 'AMMFORWARD' was used by the accused for speedy routing of proceeds of crime.

Rumi Kalita and Arpit Rathore were arrested on December 23, 2025, and December 31, 2025, respectively, the ED said.

Rathore had provided mule bank accounts to persons belonging to Cambodia and Vietnam. Similarly, the bank accounts of Rigglo Ventures Private Limited were controlled and operated by Sohel Akthar alias Raju, the probe agency added.

Sohel Akthar is the principal handler who recruited individuals for arranging mule bank accounts of individuals and entities. These mule bank accounts were arranged and provided by him on the instructions of his foreign (Nepal)-based associate who is operating with his Psuedonyms "PRIST", and in return, he received commission in the form of Virtual Digital Assets (VDA)/crypto currency, the ED said.

Sohel Akthar was arrested on September 28, it added.

The ED investigation conducted so far led to arrest of three individuals namely Rumi Kalita, Arpit Rathore and Sohel Akhtar, issuance of provisional attachment order on February 14, 2026, of Rs 1.76 crore and the filing of charge sheet on February 19, 2026, against Rumi Kalita, Arpit Rathore, Anand Chaudhary, Atanu Chaudhary and his firm Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics.