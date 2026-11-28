New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Stories of agricultural innovation, rural entrepreneurship and women's empowerment took centre stage at the second edition of the Kisan of India Samman 2026, where seven farmers were honoured for their contributions to the agricultural sector. Held at Le Méridien in New Delhi on Saturday, the event recognised farmers who have brought innovation to agriculture, promoted sustainable farming practices and created livelihood opportunities in rural communities.

Among the awardees was Raj Karan Daftari, known as the father of tea plantations in Bihar, who has helped expand tea cultivation to nearly 25,000 acres, benefiting more than 8,500 farmers and generating employment for nearly 25,000 people. Madhu Bala Mahajan from Rajasthan was also recognised for her contribution to agricultural innovation. She operates automated polyhouses spread across 20 acres, cultivating high-value crops and providing employment to nearly 200 women. The other farmers honoured included Harsh Singh Dangwal in the Organic/Natural Farming category, Krishnapal Singh Lodhi for New Technology, Jagdeep Singh Sandhu for Dairy Farming, Vandana Churendra for Fisheries and Anita Kumari Kushwaha for Food Processing.

Dr Surinder Kumar Vasal, a distinguished scientist and World Food Prize laureate, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He developed Quality Protein Maize (QPM), popularly known as 'miracle maize', at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT). The variety contains higher levels of usable protein. The Green Revolution Legacy Award, instituted in honour of Dr M S Swathanathan, India's Green Revolution architect, was conferred upon the M S Swathanathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). The award was received by its Chairperson, Dr Soumya Swathanathan.

Bihar's Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as Kisan Chachi, received the Woman Farmer of the Year Award for her contribution to innovative farming, self-help groups and grassroots entrepreneurship. Through her initiatives, she has inspired rural women to pursue economic independence and sustainable livelihoods. Mahi Pawar from Madhya Pradesh was named Agri-Influencer of the Year. Through her social media platforms under the name Indian Farmer Girl, which have a combined following of more than 8.8 lakh, she shares practical farming knowledge, modern techniques and crop-management solutions. Her work has encouraged young people, particularly women, to take up agriculture.

Raziya Shaikh from Bastar received the Youth Agri-Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Through her venture Bastar Foods, she is taking traditional tribal foods to wider markets by developing value-added Mahua-based products. Her initiative combines food technology with indigenous knowledge while creating livelihood opportunities for tribal women. Commenting on the importance of recognising women farmers, Suresh Prabhu said,“Recognising, encouraging and supporting women farmers is imperative for food and nutritional security of the country.” Regretting his inability to attend the event in person, Prabhu appreciated the initiative to recognise and reward the hard work of women farmers.

The distinguished jury was chaired by Dr R S Paroda, an eminent agricultural scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee. Other members included Umashankar Pandey, social worker, groundwater conservationist and Padma Shri awardee; Dr R B Singh, former Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR-IARI and Padma Bhushan awardee; Dr Renu Swarup, former Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology; and Priyambada Jayakumar, author of 'MS Swathanathan: The Man Who Fed India'. Organised by Kisan of India, the event celebrated agricultural innovation, sustainability and women's leadership in farming, in line with the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026. Kisan of India is a digital agriculture platform available in Hindi, English and Punjabi, reaching more than 1.25 crore people every month. (ANI)