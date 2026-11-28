Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at the top of Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday, under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban. The two retired judges, who have been appointed as joint receivers to take over the administration of the temple, reached the hilltop to oversee the lighting ceremony. Earlier, they visited the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.

Meanwhile, a devotee, Sharmila, welcomed the Supreme Court's order and criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the developments surrounding the Deepam lighting. Speaking to ANI, she alleged that the state government had failed to comply with the Supreme Court's directions. "On the 24th it was a constitutional breakdown. We were very worried about it. Recently we celebrated Constitution Day, and we are ashamed to do that in Tamil Nadu. Being the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he failed to obey the Supreme Court's order," she said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of mishandling the situation, she further said, "Now the Chief Minister has made a blunder. He has made all the officials stand before the court. Only for the votes are they doing all these things. Now everything has come to an end. We are proud of the Supreme Court order, and all the Hindu people are now very thankful to the Supreme Court and CRPF."

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, keeping in mind public safety, the sanctity of the hill and the maintenance of law and order. Accordingly, members of the general public and other devotees, apart from those specifically authorised, will not be permitted to ascend the hill. Devotees and members of the public have been requested to respect the Supreme Court's directions, follow the instructions issued by the temple administration and security personnel, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order.

A group of women devotees took part in the 'Paal Kudam' ritual, carrying pots of milk as offerings to the deity, ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted.

The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)