New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Denmark on Saturday reiterated its support for New Delhi's bid for permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and backed the early signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as both nations held the 5th Joint Commission Meeting in the national capital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting alongside visiting Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, with both leaders reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral ties under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two ministers formally adopted the Joint Action Plan for 2027-31 to steer the next phase of bilateral cooperation and looked forward to officially unveiling an elevated Comprehensive Green Strategic Partnership at the Prime Ministerial level at a subsequent stage.

"The Ministers oversaw the exchange of the renewed MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Skill Development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship, the renewed Cultural Exchange Programme between the Ministries of Culture of India and Denmark, and the MoU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority," the MEA statement read. "The two sides agreed to explore further cooperation in defence and security. They welcomed the inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue held in June 2026 and agreed to strengthen dialogue on defence industry and counterterrorism. The Ministers reviewed progress under the bilateral Joint Working Groups and discussed strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, clean technologies, water management, maritime affairs, health, agriculture, food processing, research and innovation, and mobility," it added.

Furthermore, both delegations resolved to deepen collaboration across frontier and emerging domains, spanning artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security, while exploring fresh avenues in space and Arctic affairs. To advance these goals, the two nations agreed to initiate dialogues specifically dedicated to technology and climate. During their discussions, the two ministers observed that regular high-level exchanges, encompassing visits at the royal, Prime Ministerial and Ministerial levels, have consistently imparted strategic momentum to the bilateral relationship.

"The two sides discussed expanding trade and investment. Denmark reiterated its support for the early signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Ministers reviewed implementation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed in 2024. They welcomed steps towards operationalising the healthcare recruitment partnership between the Government of Kerala and the Danish Ministry of Senior Citizens," the MEA noted in its release. The ministry further stated that EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Rasmussen deliberated on regional and international developments of shared concern, assessed coordination across multilateral fora, and pledged to sustain regular diplomatic consultations to broaden their partnership ahead of the next engagement between their respective Prime Ministers. The two ministers also agreed to hold the upcoming 6th Joint Commission Meeting in Copenhagen on a mutually convenient date.

Later in the day, EAM Jaishankar took to the social media platform X to note that both sides evaluated the Green Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on water, shipping and renewable energy, alongside broadening ties across multiple other sectors. "Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education and skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S & T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains," EAM Jaishankar posted on X. "Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues. Committed to further strengthening India-Denmark ties," he added. (ANI)