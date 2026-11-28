Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Karthigai Deepam row, We The Leaders founder and Chief K. Annamalai blamed the TVK government's "adamancy" in implementing the Supreme Court's order for creating confusion and tension at the hill. Speaking in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the apex court had delivered a strict ruling dismantling the Temple Management Committee and placing the CRPF in control of the hill.

"The Supreme Court gave a very tough judgment yesterday. As per the judgment, the CRPF has taken control of the hill, and two former judges of the High Court have been put in charge of the Temple Management Committee. Supreme Court has dismantled the whole committee," he said.

Referring to the ground situation ahead of the scheduled lighting of the Deepam on Deepathoon, Annamalai alleged that the state government's stance had led to widespread confusion among people visiting the hill. "And today, at 5 p.m., Deepam is expected to be lit on Deepathoon. Unfortunately, the TVK government's adamancy with respect to implementing the Supreme Court order has taken the state to this level. From morning, I am seeing a lot of confusion: a lot of Hindu people on one side, a lot of Islamic people on the other side going to the Dargah and the CRPF stopping people at some level because there is confusion with respect to what time the Deepam has to be lit," he stated.

He further remarked that the Madurai district administration could have resolved the matter smoothly without causing friction. "It is supposed to be done in a very simple way by the collector of Madurai without offending anybody. Now a rupture is created only because of the state government's adamancy..." Annamalai added.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. (ANI)