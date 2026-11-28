Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP over the proposed Delimitation Bill, calling it the party's“biggest political blunder”. Speaking to ANI in Sambhal, Yadav questioned the proposed increase in the number of seats, alleging that the government was using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to expand constituencies by 50 per cent instead of 33 per cent.“It is a very simple matter: they (BJP) do not want to lose Uttar Pradesh, and they are losing Uttar Pradesh. So far, none of their narratives worked. When the lotus has withered, what slogan are they raising? 'Radhe-Radhe kamal khila de.' Delimitation will be the BJP's biggest political blunder,” he said.

“The Samajwadi Party is in favour of women's reservation. On the pretext of the Women's Reservation Bill that has already been passed, on the pretext of increasing seats by 33 per cent, you are increasing seats by 50 per cent, and those are constituencies whose boundaries you have already predetermined,” he said. He further referred to the concerns of young people, farmers and traders, and the tariffs imposed by the United States, alleging that the government was introducing delimitation to divert attention from these issues.“How can you trust the BJP, which is unable to secure the country's borders, when it is redrawing the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies? When Gen Z is angry, farmers are angry, traders are angry, America is slapping tariff after tariff on you... Following the agitations of Gen Z and youth demanding jobs and employment, they are bringing delimitation just to divert their attention,” he further said.

He alleged that the BJP had already prepared a map for redrawing Lok Sabha constituencies and accused the ruling party of conspiring to remain in power by pushing the proposed delimitation exercise. "The Samajwadi Party and no other political party in the country are against women's reservation. However, they are bringing delimitation under the pretext of women's reservation. Why are they using the old Census data? The population has increased, and its geographical distribution has changed. Why are they not using the latest Census data?... The representatives will have no role in the committee formed for delimitation. MPs are elected representatives of the people, but even if an MP becomes a member of the delimitation committee, they will have no power. This will allow the government to do whatever it wants... Delimitation is being brought in to finish democracy in the country. The BJP has already prepared a map and, according to that map, Lok Sabha constituencies will be redrawn. They have hatched a conspiracy to ensure that they never lose power," he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended to the Lok Sabha the consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, completing a key procedural requirement ahead of the Parliament session beginning November 30. The recommendation comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a revised legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill. The government is set to withdraw the pending Bills introduced in April, which stalled after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha, and introduce the revised drafts on Monday.

The revised legislative package proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats across all states and Union Territories. Under the proposal, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would increase from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of State Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650. It also proposes redrawing constituencies within each state based on the latest published Census figures, which are the 2011 Census figures, while keeping the share of seats between states frozen until 2051. The proposed delimitation exercise is also aimed at facilitating 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies ahead of the 2029 General Elections. The four-day sitting of the Lok Sabha is scheduled from November 30 to December 3, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene separately on December 2. (ANI)