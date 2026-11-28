Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): 'We The Leaders' founder and Chief K. Annamalai extended full support to the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill, asserting that the parliamentary representation of southern states will not decline under the proposed legislation. Speaking in Coimbatore on the Delimitation Bill, Annamalai noted that there was nothing unexpected about the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) backing the Bill. "There are no surprises regarding the DMK's support for the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill, which is being introduced in Parliament on November 30. We are also fully supporting the government's 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill because the representation of the southern states is not going to decrease," Annamalai said.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected. However, the support does not yet give the government a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. In that scenario, the government would require 360 votes, leaving it 10 short. The threshold will depend on the actual number of members present and voting, subject to the separate constitutional requirement of a majority of the House's total membership.

Pointing to Tamil Nadu's parliamentary share, he described the Bill as a fair and transparent measure that warrants backing across party lines, including from TVK and the Congress. "Tamil Nadu's share will be 7.18% of the total MPs, and this is a very welcome move. Now, the government is being very forthcoming... This is a step that every single political party should support. Even TVK should support it. I don't see any logic in opposing it... I don't see any reason for Congress to disagree, because they have done this three times before. Now, it is a very fair process... I think the Bill is very clear," he stated.

Calling for the implementation of women's reservation in the upcoming general elections, Annamalai dismissed opposition criticism and urged critics to clarify their objections. "Whenever the next Lok Sabha election takes place, 33% reservation must be implemented... It is a very welcome move that will enable 33% of our sisters and mothers to enter the Lok Sabha. I don't think the opposition has any valid concerns. The opposition cannot indulge in fear-mongering. They have to clearly explain what their problem is. Is the South going to be affected? No. Is the North going to be affected? No..." he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received a significant boost in its bid to secure the required two-thirds majority for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) indicating support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 MPs in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)