New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) held a meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, with a focus on labour compliance, workplace safety and statutory benefits for women and inter-State migrant workers. The meeting was held on November 27 at Shramev Jayate Bhawan in Dwarka, New Delhi, under the chairpersonship of Sonal Mishra, IAS, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment. It was part of a series of one-to-one interactions being organised by the CLC(C) office with various ministries, departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings to facilitate implementation of the Labour Codes and strengthen institutional coordination. NHAI was represented by C K Sinha, CGM (Administration), along with his team, while senior officers from the Office of the CLC(C) also attended the meeting.

During the interaction, the CLC(C) office made a presentation outlining the Labour Codes and their key provisions relevant to NHAI. It covered essential labour compliance requirements, issues concerning contract labour, registration and licensing requirements, and the use of digital platforms. The role of the CLC(C) organisation in facilitating compliance and ensuring ease of doing business was also highlighted. One of the key issues discussed was conducting an on-the-spot registration and licensing drive for contractors and sub-contractors to facilitate statutory compliance under the Labour Codes. The meeting also emphasised the need for immediate reporting of workplace accidents in accordance with Section 10 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. NHAI was requested to share its accident-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices, including measures taken to conduct mock drills and ensure workplace safety. Further, the meeting deliberated on constituting a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from two to four NHAI Regional Offices and the Office of the CLC(C). The proposed group would examine and facilitate issues concerning statutory benefits for women workers and inter-State migrant workers engaged at linear project sites. The NHAI representatives appreciated the initiative undertaken by the CLC(C) organisation as a key facilitation measure and assured full cooperation in the effective implementation of the Labour Codes. The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) is undertaking such structured interactions with concerned ministries, departments and organisations to promote awareness, facilitate compliance, strengthen digital enablement and ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the four Labour Codes. (ANI)