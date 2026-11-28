New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) stating that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian Citizen in 1980, but her name was in the voter list. She became an Indian Citizen in April 1983. Police said that these facts have been confirmed by the District Magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It is alleged that Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list prior to her obtaining Indian Citizenship in 1983. This report has been filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi of Rouse Avenue Court by Sub-Inspector Yashwant of Police Station Tughlak Road. It also stated in the report that a notices issued to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Delhi and reply is awaited. Therefore, some more time is required to complete the inquiry. The court listed the matter for hearing on December 14. The court has called the SHO Tughlak Road Police station to apprise the court if is there offence made out.

During the hearing in the pre-lunch session, a report was filed by the Inquiry Officer of Police IP Estate, stating that the complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi was transferred to Police Station Tughlak Road on September 3, 2025. The court had questioned under what Legal provision the Complaint was filed to another police station by IP Estate Police Station. It was also questioned under what provision the Complaint was transferred to DM New Delhi. It is stated that the record pertaining to the voter list is kept at the DM Office. In a letter dated November 25, 2026, it was confirmed by the office of the ERO that the name of Sonia Gandhi was in the Electoral roll of 1980 and 1983. However, Form 6 and other documents are not available as yet, which is subject to Investigation. Rouse Avenue Court on November 18 called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the SHO of Police Station I P Estate. A complaint was filed on August 24, 2025 by Advocate Vikas Tripathi. The court is hearing the complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi afresh at the direction of the Sessions Court. Senior advocate Ajay Burman, advocates Neeraj and Himanshu Sethi appeared for complainant Vikas Tripathi. This Complaint connected with Sonia Gandhi's name inclusion in the Electoral List in 1980 prior to she became Indian Citizen in April 1983. The matter could not be heard due to lawyers' strike on Wednesday. The matter was remanded back by the Sessions Court to the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) after setting aside the earlier order whereby the ACJM had refused to order registration of FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

Special Judge (MP-MLA cases) on September 21 allowed the Revision petition of Vikas Tripathi against the Magistrate court order. The sessions court had set aside the order passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2025. The order was challenged by the complainant, Advocate Vikas Tripathi. While allowing the petition, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had said that the complaint was rejected on the ground of a photocopy of unverified records. It is liable to be set aside. " The order is non-speaking. It is liable to be set aside," the Special Judge had said on September 21. The Sessions Court had said that it found the observation as perverse in relation to the jurisdiction on the issues of citizenship. The order (under challenge) is a non-speaking order on whether the disclosure of a cognizable offence was committed or not. " Observation regarding the central government and election commission in relation to citizenship are improper," the court had said adding that it is Ineffective order on the disclosure of cognizance offence. The court also observed that, as per the allegations, the name of Sonia Gandhi was included in the voter list in 1980. It was struck in 1982, and thereafter her name was added in 1983. The court had said that the voter list is meant for citizens only. The court also noted that, as per the documents filed by the complainant, the name of Sonia Gandhi was in the voter list and her residential address was at Safdarjung Road, New Delhi. The Sessions Court also said that the order under challenge doesn't record the reason for rejecting the Complaint. Therefore, it is liable to be set aside. The matter needs to be remanded back. The revisional court had said that it cannot assume the role of the magistrate court. The matter is remanded back and to be decided afresh. The court shall call for a status report from the concerned police officer and shall pass a speaking order after hearing the concerned police officer. (ANI)