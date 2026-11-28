Xoriant Launches Intent360.Ai. To Help Retailers Turn Customer Signals Into Actionable Shopper Intelligence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 November 2026: Xoriant, a leading Applied AI company, today announced the launch of Intent360TM, an intent intelligence solution designed to help retailers translate fragmented customer data into actionable insights and timely engagement opportunities. Powered by AI agents, the solution connects signals across physical stores, digital channels and customer service interactions to create a unified, real-time view of shopper intent.
Spending on AI in retail is projected to climb from $16.5 billion in 2026 to nearly $106 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Xoriant says much of that investment has just focused on customer signals without making their intent clearer, because the signals of what a shopper means sit in separate systems and are rarely read together.
Intent360, on the other hand, looks at unrelated customer data points across different tools, reads them together as one signal, and even flags a targeted offer to the retailer's team while the shopper is still deciding along with the evidence behind the call. It marks a shift in how retailers act on customer data. Today, intent data tools can show who may be in the market and predictive models can flag who is likely to churn, but neither tells a retailer what to do next, or why. Intent360 also leverages Salesforce technologies along with the other leading CRM and tech stacks retailers already use, which makes its adoption easy without requiring a re-platform.
Like all its other IPs, Intent360 builds on Xoriant's HI/AI philosophy, which puts Human Ingenuity paired with AI at the heart of the company's innovation and operations.
"Working with six of the top 10 retail and CPG companies, we've seen the same pattern: the customer signal was there, but reached the right person too late. We built Intent360 to change that. Our AI agents connect the dots and reason at machine speed, while merchandisers, marketers and service teams bring human judgment to act on those insights. Every recommendation comes with the evidence behind it, keeping people in control. That's HI/AI in practice: Human Ingenuity powered by AI," said Rohit Kedia, CEO of Xoriant. Intent360 is available to retailers, with an initial retail-specific module focused on identifying early churn signals, optimising the timing of customer offers and monitoring promotional effectiveness.
Spending on AI in retail is projected to climb from $16.5 billion in 2026 to nearly $106 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Xoriant says much of that investment has just focused on customer signals without making their intent clearer, because the signals of what a shopper means sit in separate systems and are rarely read together.
Intent360, on the other hand, looks at unrelated customer data points across different tools, reads them together as one signal, and even flags a targeted offer to the retailer's team while the shopper is still deciding along with the evidence behind the call. It marks a shift in how retailers act on customer data. Today, intent data tools can show who may be in the market and predictive models can flag who is likely to churn, but neither tells a retailer what to do next, or why. Intent360 also leverages Salesforce technologies along with the other leading CRM and tech stacks retailers already use, which makes its adoption easy without requiring a re-platform.
Like all its other IPs, Intent360 builds on Xoriant's HI/AI philosophy, which puts Human Ingenuity paired with AI at the heart of the company's innovation and operations.
"Working with six of the top 10 retail and CPG companies, we've seen the same pattern: the customer signal was there, but reached the right person too late. We built Intent360 to change that. Our AI agents connect the dots and reason at machine speed, while merchandisers, marketers and service teams bring human judgment to act on those insights. Every recommendation comes with the evidence behind it, keeping people in control. That's HI/AI in practice: Human Ingenuity powered by AI," said Rohit Kedia, CEO of Xoriant. Intent360 is available to retailers, with an initial retail-specific module focused on identifying early churn signals, optimising the timing of customer offers and monitoring promotional effectiveness.
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