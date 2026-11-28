The Growing Low-Altitude Economy Creates New Opportunities For Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites
1. Core Applications of GFRP in the Low-Altitude Economy
1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs / Drones) – The Most Mature Application
Fuselage, Wings, and Tail Surfaces: Provides a 20%-30% weight reduction while delivering 1.5 times the tensile strength of aluminum alloys. Features excellent fatigue resistance and high molding flexibility; approximately 70% of medium-to-large drones utilize GFRP for structural framing.
Radomes and Fairings: Delivers over 90% radar wave transmittance, ensuring clear signal transmission and minimal electromagnetic interference. Widely used in reconnaissance and logistics drones.
Propellers and Rotor Blades: Combined with nylon and other matrices, blade rigidity is increased by 40% and durability is significantly enhanced to withstand frequent takeoff and landing loads, extending operational lifespan by 2-3 times for agricultural and industrial drones.
Battery Compartments & Electronic Enclosures: Balances lightweight construction, high strength, and electrical insulation. Reduces weight by 15% compared to ABS while doubling structural strength.
2 eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Aircraft
Airframe Frames and Non-load-bearing Skins: Frequently combined with carbon fiber to reduce costs by up to 40% compared to all-carbon-fiber solutions while maintaining structural integrity and weight savings. For instance, some mainstream eVTOLs use glass fiber reinforced thermoplastics joined via laser welding, boosting structural efficiency by 35%.
Avionics Housing: Offers high temperature resistance (>120°C) and superior insulation, safeguarding RF power amplifiers and control module enclosures.
Secondary Structural Components: Used for wingtips and tail assemblies instead of traditional metals, cutting weight by 25% and accelerating eVTOL commercialization.
3 Light General Aviation Aircraft & Helicopters
Interior Non-load-Bearing Parts: Cabin doors, overhead bins, and interior panels made from glass fiber/PP composites reduce weight by 15% and prevent long-term deformation.
Cargo Flooring and Partitions: Hybrid composites (glass fiber + silicon carbide fiber) deliver a flexural strength of up to 105MPa, maintaining stable performance in extreme environments ranging from 190°C to 600°C.
4 Low-Altitude Infrastructure
Drone Landing Pads & Hangars: GFRP panels combined with steel structures achieve a 60% weight reduction, withstand Category 12 typhoons, and cut construction time in half.
Base Station Radomes: Superior wave transparency and weather resistance protect internal antennas in harsh outdoor conditions.
2. Key Advantages of Glass Fiber Composites for Low-Altitude Aircraft
Exceptional Strength-to-Weight Ratio: Combines low weight with mechanical performance close to metals, directly improving payload capacity and flight endurance.
Superior Corrosion Resistance: Highly resistant to moisture, acids, alkalis, and salt fog, significantly lowering maintenance costs and safety risks.
High Design Flexibility: Customizable through resin selection and fiber orientation to form complex aerodynamic shapes.
Favorable Electromagnetic Properties: Non-conductive and transparent to electromagnetic waves, making it ideal for radomes, communication housings, and electrical shielding.
Cost-Effectiveness: Offers a highly competitive price-to-performance ratio compared to carbon fiber, facilitating large-scale manufacturing and market expansion for the low-altitude economy.
3. Industry Challenges & Strategic Outlook
High-End Material Advancements: As demand for aerospace-grade and high-performance fiberglass composites grows, continuous R&D focus is shifting toward breaking technical bottlenecks and increasing domestic production autonomy.
Continuous Technological Innovation: Meeting the evolving demands of the low-altitude sector requires developing higher-strength, lower-energy-consumption, and fully recyclable composite materials.
About Us
China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd. has 3 factories with 2100 workers specialize in producing Fiberglass products in China produce the E-Glass and S-Glass fiberglass roving,chopped strands,continuous mat,stitched combo mat,multiaxial fabric,powder and emulsion chopped strand mat,woven roving,tissue mat and FRP(fiberglass reinforced plastic) products such as FRP door,FRP flower pot,FRP sculpture and etc.
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