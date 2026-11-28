1. Core Applications of GFRP in the Low-Altitude Economy

1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs / Drones) – The Most Mature Application

Fuselage, Wings, and Tail Surfaces: Provides a 20%-30% weight reduction while delivering 1.5 times the tensile strength of aluminum alloys. Features excellent fatigue resistance and high molding flexibility; approximately 70% of medium-to-large drones utilize GFRP for structural framing.

Radomes and Fairings: Delivers over 90% radar wave transmittance, ensuring clear signal transmission and minimal electromagnetic interference. Widely used in reconnaissance and logistics drones.

Propellers and Rotor Blades: Combined with nylon and other matrices, blade rigidity is increased by 40% and durability is significantly enhanced to withstand frequent takeoff and landing loads, extending operational lifespan by 2-3 times for agricultural and industrial drones.

Battery Compartments & Electronic Enclosures: Balances lightweight construction, high strength, and electrical insulation. Reduces weight by 15% compared to ABS while doubling structural strength.