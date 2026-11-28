What are the main industries where TPU cast film machines are primarily used?

Apparel & Textile Industry



•It can produce composite films for seamless garments, high-end outdoor sports apparel, underwear, swimwear, ski suits and other fabrics.

•Used for hot-melt adhesive films for clothing trademarks and apparel accessories, with excellent washing resistance at 40°C. •Adapt to the functional and environmental upgrading needs of the textile industry, covering sub-scenarios such as shoe material components and industrial fabrics.

Medical & Healthcare Industry



•The produced films can be used to make disposable protective consumables such as surgical gowns, surgical drapes and medical bedding.

•It can produce base materials for implantable medical products such as artificial skin, artificial blood vessels and artificial heart valves. •Relying on the biocompatibility of TPU materials, it is suitable for the production of various medical supplies that come into contact with the human body.

Automotive Industry



•Used to produce functional films for automobiles, such as composite films for car seat fabrics and car body paint protection films. •The produced high-transparency films can be adapted to the protection and sound insulation related applications of automotive interior parts.

Construction & Photovoltaic Industry



•It can produce TPU interlayer composite films for architectural safety glass and insulating glass to improve the impact resistance of glass.

•The produced high-light-transmission weather-resistant films are suitable for the encapsulation production of photovoltaic laminated glass. •Used for the production of sound-insulating and heat-insulating protective films for sunroom glass and curtain wall glass.

Tourism, Leisure & Outdoor Products



•Produce waterproof composite films for water sports equipment, inflatable toys and tent fabrics.

•Used for processing waterproof and wear-resistant fabrics for umbrellas, bags, handbags and suitcases. •The produced films can be used to make the core components of outdoor safety equipment such as life jackets and sports protective gear.

Footwear Manufacturing Industry



•Provide hot-melt adhesive films for seamless uppers of various shoe models, replacing the traditional needle and thread sewing process. •The produced high-wear-resistance TPU film is used for the wear-resistant reinforcement and waterproof and breathable layer processing of shoe materials.

About us

Quanzhou Nuoda Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of cast film machines in China. We mainly research, develop and manufacture the whole series casting film machinery including EVA solar encapsulation film production line, PE medical sanitary material cast film production line, PEVA cast embossed film production line, casting laminating machine etc.

The high-performance cast film produced by the