MENAFN - GetNews)"JURRY at Plastic Rubber Indonesia: A China Reliable HDPE Pipe Extrusion Line Industry Leader"

Kunshan, Jiangsu, China - November 28, 2026

Regional Trade Context and Strategic Positioning

The international trade exhibition Plastic Rubber Indonesia serves as an essential regional platform in Jakarta for Southeast Asia's plastics processing, polymer raw materials, and machinery technology sectors. Convening industrial polymer converters, raw material suppliers, pipe manufacturers, and specialized technical representatives from across the ASEAN territory, the annual industrial event presents recent engineering progress in extrusion hardware, downstream processing automation, and material conversion systems. Operating within the regular plastic machinery exhibition area, Jurry (Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd) presents its polymer processing equipment and underlying mechanical engineering methodology directly to regional infrastructure pipe suppliers and private sector manufacturers.

Operating internationally under the established brand identity JURRY, the enterprise approaches the Jakarta trade event as a focused technical forum intended for technical exchange with municipal water supply contractors, civil engineering suppliers, and underground telecom conduit producers. Establishing its market presence as a China reliable HDPE pipe extrusion line industry leader, the company grounds its regional engagement in verifiable machinery manufacturing protocols, inline processing stability metrics, documented quality management records, and verifiable technical support rather than subjective market claims or aggressive promotional rhetoric.

Professional Machinery Showcase and Manufacturing Standards

Throughout the duration of the Jakarta exhibition, JURRY maintains an equipment display structured around the critical thermal and mechanical processing stages of a modern HDPE pipe extrusion line. The technical showcase incorporates a specialized static equipment arrangement featuring a high-efficiency single-screw extruding unit, a stainless steel vacuum calibration chamber, and a multi-caterpillar heavy-duty haul-off mechanism integrated with a high-precision synchronized orbital cutting assembly. To align directly with regional processing requirements across the Indonesian market, the display integrates detailed parameter reference sheets tailored specifically to common domestic conduit specifications, including potable water distribution lines and protective optical cable telecommunication ducts.

Engineers and technical consultants representing Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd engage with visiting commercial clients by demonstrating the standardized internal manufacturing workflows executed at the primary production plant, which functions under strict ISO 9001 certified quality management systems. Rather than running power-connected live plasticizing demonstrations on the exhibition floor, the technical team utilizes full-scale mechanical sub-assemblies to explain machining tolerances, precise thermal isolation zones, component metallurgy, and complete material traceability logs across consecutive production batches.

Process Reliability and Mechanical Engineering Design

Operational stability during the processing of high-density polyethylene depends fundamentally upon accurate multi-zone thermal control, consistent polymer melt homogenization, and accurate linear speed matching between the extruding screw and downstream pulling units. As an established HDPE pipe extrusion line industry leader, JURRY engineers its processing systems around specialized single-screw extruders optimized specifically for low-temperature melt plasticization. This mechanical configuration limits thermal shear stress within the polymer matrix, preserving the original molecular weight distribution and mechanical strength characteristics of the high-density polyethylene resin.

In the primary extrusion tooling section, specialized spiral die head designs incorporate balanced internal flow channels that eliminate stagnation areas, preventing localized material degradation during continuous long-term manufacturing operations. The internal geometry ensures even melt distribution around the circumference, which directly prevents wall thickness variations in high-pressure pipe applications. Downstream from the extrusion die, multi-stage vacuum spray calibration tanks maintain precise pressure levels and water temperature control, preventing internal stresses and structural sagging as the molten thermoplastic transitions into a rigid tubular profile. Closed-loop automation platforms connect the linear speed of the multi-caterpillar haul-off device directly with the primary extruder output parameters. This synchronized control scheme limits wall thickness variations, optimizes material consumption, and maintains precise pipe ovality profiles across high-volume production cycles.

Market Alignment and Regional Infrastructure Adaptation

Expanding civil infrastructure developments across Indonesia continue to drive stable demand for underground utility distribution pipes and protective ducting solutions. Municipal water network renovations, agricultural irrigation projects, and expanding urban fiber-optic network installations require thermoplastic piping manufactured to rigorous dimensional tolerances and long-term pressure specifications. To address these specific regional demands, machinery developed by Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd is engineered to handle locally accessible polyolefin raw material grades, including standard PE100 bimodal polyethylene formulations.

The processing hardware incorporates specialized feed throat cooling zones and barrier screw flights that effectively process materials with varying melt flow rates without causing pressure fluctuations in the barrel. Furthermore, the integrated human-machine control interface features pre-configured parameter profiles that enable line operators to switch efficiently between ASTM and ISO dimensional standards without necessitating manual reconfigurations of core mechanical parameters. By balancing mechanical fabrication tolerances with regional raw material performance characteristics and utility specification standards, JURRY delivers versatile plastic extrusion hardware engineered specifically for local operating conditions across Southeast Asian manufacturing environments.

Data Transparency and Long-Term Partnership Support

The core concept of processing reliability relies on transparent, verifiable operational documentation and repeatable production performance. Rather than depending on abstract performance claims, JURRY provides prospective regional clients with comprehensive Factory Acceptance Test records, complete machining logs for extruding screws and barrels, and structured spare parts availability schedules. Backed by an extensive manufacturing facility spanning over 40,000 square meters and a skilled workforce exceeding 200 technical employees, the company maintains direct operational control over raw material selection, component machining, thermal treatment, and final assembly verification.

Through an established global service network and specialized engineering capabilities, Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd supports plastic processing enterprises across diverse international markets with customized extrusion equipment, ongoing technical guidance, and reliable operational documentation needed for high-capacity pipe production.

For detailed equipment specifications, complete technical documentation, and customized line configurations, please visit the official website:

About Us

JURRY has grown into a trusted leader in the industry worldwide, supported by a dedicated team of over 200 employees and operating across an expansive 40,000 square meters. We proudly deliver over 4,100 plastic extrusion solutions to clients in more than 120 countries.

Now led by the family's second generation, we remain dedicated exclusively to extrusion with craftsmanship. We are committed to upholding our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability as we strive to maximize efficiency, minimize energy consumption, and optimize comprehensive Industrial 4.0 solutions.

Looking to the future, we remain committed to driving technological advancements that not only enhance our products but also contribute positively to our industry and society.

Our vision is to lead the industry in sustainable practices while empowering our customers with solutions they need to succeed.

Thank you for being a part of our journey.