MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to DW, Ukrinform reports.

An airport spokesperson said an unidentified drone was spotted in the sky above the airport at around 22:00. All takeoffs and landings were temporarily suspended as a result.

German air traffic control checked the situation and reported no threat at around 00:30 on Saturday. The airport then resumed operations.

No further details of the incident have been released so far.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, acts of sabotage and other security incidents have become more frequent in Europe. In a number of cases, local authorities have linked them to the activities of Russian intelligence services.

Reports of drones spotted near airports have been particularly frequent. One of the most high-profile incidents linked to Russia occurred in August this year at Leipzig Airport, where a drone carrying explosives was discovered.

In 2025, German air traffic control recorded 227 drones at 15 international airports. A further 166 drones were recorded in the first six months of 2026.

Russian linked to GRU may have organized sabotage at Leipzig Airport — media

The highest number of such incidents this year was recorded at Berlin Airport – 28, compared with eight for the whole of 2025. Another 27 incidents occurred at Frankfurt Airport. Drones have also been spotted repeatedly near Cologne Bonn Airport in recent months, although those incidents did not lead to restrictions on airport operations.

In Germany, flying drones is prohibited on airport premises, within a one-kilometer radius of airports and within five kilometers of runways.

Photo: Raimond Spekking/Wikimedia