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France's economy contracted in the third quarter of 2026, as declining investment and exports weakened the country's economic growth outlook.

According to revised data from the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the July-September period. The previous estimate had indicated a contraction of 0.1%.

France also recorded an economic decline in the second quarter. With GDP shrinking for two consecutive quarters, the country has entered a technical recession.

The downturn was primarily driven by declining investment and exports, with investment activity showing a further deterioration during the third quarter.

Investment fell by 0.9% in the third quarter, compared with a 0.5% decline in the previous quarter. Investment in industrial goods decreased by 1.8%, while spending on construction projects dropped by 0.9%.

In contrast, household consumption expenditure increased by 0.3% during the quarter. However, the modest rise in consumer spending was insufficient to offset the contraction in investment and other areas of economic activity.

The revised GDP figures point to greater weakness in the French economy than initially estimated, raising concerns about the country's near-term growth prospects.