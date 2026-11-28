MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Documents designated for permanent preservation in Azerbaijan's courts will be transferred to state custody after being held in court archives for 75 years from the date of their creation.

Under the regulations governing archival management of documents generated through the administration of justice, courts must allocate specially designated rooms or separate buildings to ensure the proper preservation of archival records.

Responsible personnel must be appointed to oversee the protection of these documents, while archive facilities must be equipped with appropriate storage equipment. This includes security cages, shelving units, safes, boxes, folders and other necessary storage materials.

In addition, rooms and buildings housing archival documents must be fitted with fire protection equipment and fire alarm systems to minimise the risk of damage or destruction.

The regulations also require courts to maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels in archive facilities to ensure the long-term preservation of documents. Appropriate technical equipment must be used to maintain suitable storage conditions in compliance with sanitary and hygiene standards.