MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (NNN) -- Malaysians living in Qatar have been urged to preserve their cultural identity and pass on the country's traditions, particularly the national language, Bahasa Melayu, to younger generations growing up overseas.

Malaysia's Ambassador to Qatar, Faizal Razali, said maintaining cultural values and traditions was important to ensuring that Malaysian children living abroad remained connected to their national identity.

Faizal said Malaysian families should provide opportunities and encourage their children growing up overseas to learn and communicate in Bahasa Melayu, according to the Embassy of Malaysia in Doha.

“Malaysians residing abroad should continue upholding Malaysian values and cultural traditions, particularly by instilling these values in the younger generation,” he said.

Faizal was speaking at the "Colours of Joy" gathering organised by the Embassy in Doha in collaboration with the Malaysian Association in Qatar (MAQ) and members of the Malaysian community on Nov 27, in conjunction with Deepavali.

He also highlighted that Deepavali was a celebration embraced by Malaysians from various backgrounds, reflecting the country's multicultural identity and the spirit of unity and mutual respect among its people.

The gathering brought together Malaysians residing in Qatar to celebrate the festival while strengthening ties within the community.

Faizal also expressed appreciation to MAQ and members of the Malaysian community for their continued support and assistance to the embassy in organising various programmes and activities throughout the year.

He specifically acknowledged Suthagaran Nair for his contributions to organising the gathering and other community activities.

The "Colours of Joy" celebration underscored the importance of maintaining cultural connections and fostering solidarity among Malaysians living overseas.

--NNN