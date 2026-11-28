MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)A purchase of nine mini pizzas has become the first reported UK customer transaction completed by an artificial intelligence agent using cardless payment technology, highlighting how AI systems could eventually participate in everyday commercial transactions.

The purchase was carried out as part of trials connected to the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory sandbox. The initiative involved Lloyds Bank and payment technology company TrueLayer, which provides payment services that allow money to move directly between bank accounts.

The AI agent was authorised to request payment within predefined limits. The transaction did not require the customer to share bank account numbers, passwords or other sensitive security information directly with the agent.

The trial provides an early example of how AI systems could move beyond providing recommendations and begin completing practical tasks on behalf of consumers.

How Agent-Based Payments Work

Traditional online shopping generally requires a customer to select products, enter payment information and approve a transaction. Agent-based commerce aims to automate parts of this process by allowing software to identify products, place orders and initiate payments within permissions granted by the user.

TrueLayer's payment infrastructure enables transactions through direct bank-to-bank connections rather than relying on conventional card payments.

The use of spending limits is particularly important. An AI agent that can initiate financial transactions needs clear boundaries defining what it can purchase, how much it can spend and when additional approval is required.

The trial also highlights the importance of consumer protection. If an automated system places an incorrect order or makes an unauthorised payment, customers will need clarity about responsibility and dispute resolution.

Implications for Banks and Retailers

The development could create opportunities for banks, payment providers and retailers to build services around automated shopping and financial management.

However, wider adoption will depend on security, customer consent, fraud prevention and reliable payment authorisation. Regulators will also need to consider how existing financial rules apply when software rather than a human directly initiates a transaction.

The UK trial does not mean that autonomous AI shopping is already widely available. It demonstrates an early controlled use case that could inform future development of agent-based commerce.