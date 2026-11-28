The US-based international moving company marks nearly eight decades of experience coordinating household relocations and overseas shipping.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Elmont, New York, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE





Over nearly eight decades, international shipping requirements and moving practices have evolved considerably. International Sea & Air Shipping has continued to support customers moving from the United States to destinations around the world, coordinating the practical arrangements involved in transporting personal belongings overseas.

The company's services include ocean and air freight, household packing, custom crating, storage, customs assistance, and destination delivery. It also handles specialized shipments involving vehicles, boats, pianos, artwork, and antiques.

“Reaching 78 years in this industry is an important milestone for our company. International moving requires experience, careful coordination, and an understanding of the different requirements involved in transporting household goods across borders,” said a company representative.“We are proud of the history behind our business and remain focused on helping customers begin their new life chapters with confidence.”

International Sea & Air Shipping's industry credentials and professional relationships are an important part of its operations. The company is licensed by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) as a Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) and holds Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) credentials. It is also an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating.

The company maintains memberships in several international moving and relocation organizations, including the International Association of Movers (IAM), the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA), and the Euromovers Worldwide Alliance. Its President also serves as a board member of the Euromovers Worldwide Alliance, contributing to the company's involvement in the international moving community.

“Professional relationships matter in this industry because an international relocation involves coordination between origin operations, transportation providers, and destination partners. Our industry memberships and global network help us maintain connections with moving professionals who support shipments around the world.”

- Representative, International Sea & Air Shipping

With more than 600 agents worldwide, International Sea & Air Shipping continues to coordinate overseas moves for customers with different destinations, shipment sizes, and service requirements. As it marks 78 years of experience, the company remains committed to providing practical moving solutions backed by longstanding industry knowledge.

About International Sea & Air Shipping

Established in 1948, International Sea & Air Shipping is a US-based international moving and shipping company specializing in household goods transportation worldwide. Its services include ocean and air freight, professional packing, custom crating, storage, customs assistance, and specialized shipping for vehicles, boats, artwork, antiques, and pianos. The company is licensed by the FMC and holds FMCSA credentials. It is a member of IAM, AMSA, and the Euromovers Worldwide Alliance, and is BBB accredited with an A+ rating.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 115 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY 11003 /

4800 West Side Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047